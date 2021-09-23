Tech start-ups learn how to get noticed at Leeds Digital Festival

Left to right: Ilona Alcock, Ben Cossor, Hannah Craig, Lizzie Murphy, and Stephen Chapman.

One Born Every 30 Minutes, organised by The PHA Group at Zeal in Leeds, included a panel discussion with PRs and journalists about how to grab journalists’ attention, stand out from competitors and increase brand awareness.

According to Tech Nation, in 2020 the UK saw the launch of a new tech business every 30 minutes with nearly 20,000 new tech start-ups registered between January and December last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this is brilliant news for the recovery in digital jobs, The PHA Group, which is headquartered in London, said the boom in tech start-ups poses a different problem for tech entrepreneurs and start-up founders who might be left wondering how they get noticed.

Hannah Craig, head of PHA North at The PHA Group, which opened its second office in Manchester last month as it targets regional growth in the northern economy, said: “With recently opening a northern division, we were keen to break free from our screens and connect with Leeds tech founders face to face.

“We wanted provide some useful insight into the world of PR and demonstrate the impact media coverage can have when it comes to supercharging start-ups.”

She added: “The tech talent in Leeds is undeniable and Leeds Digital Festival provided the perfect platform to meet some of the region’s most dynamic businesses that are using innovation to achieve great things.

“As we grow our presence in Leeds, we’ll be looking for more ways to engage with tech start-ups and keep supporting them with knowledge of how they can begin to build their own media profile.”

The event was hosted by Ilona Alcock, from business development consultancy Elevate, and panellists included: Ben Cossor, head of technology PR at The PHA Group, Hannah Craig, head of PHA North at The PHA Group, Lizzie Murphy, business reporter at The Yorkshire Post and Stephen Chapman, reporter at Prolific North.

They discussed the dos and don’ts of how to secure press coverage for your start-up, no matter your stage of growth, to help you tell your story.

Tips included the importance of doing your research on the publication you want to be featured in to discover what opportunities there are for your business.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you