Technology distribution firm Exertis takes over Elland warehouse from Buy It Direct in off-market deal
In an off-market deal, Exertis has moved into a modern 127,000 sq ft building at Lowfields Business Park in Elland, West Yorkshire, which was previously occupied by online electronics and consumer goods retail giant, Buy It Direct.
Exertis, which is part of FTSE 100 listed DCC plc, has taken over Buy It Direct’s existing lease which runs until December 2031. The move has enabled Buy It Direct to relocate products into its distribution facility at Trident Business Park in Huddersfield.
Buy It Direct was advised on the deal by Leeds-based property firm, GV&Co, alongside joint agent, Huddersfield’s Hanson Chartered Surveyors.
Exertis, which distributes products and services from technology companies to more than 50,000 resellers and retailers globally, employs approximately 3,900 people in 21 countries. It has relocated from smaller premises on Lowfields Business Park.
Paul Mack, director at GV&Co, said: “To conclude this transaction within six weeks of being instructed, which was by no means straightforward, was an almighty effort.”