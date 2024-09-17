Technology training firm Northcoders eyes London market for expansion efforts

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has announced its results for the first six months of the year, which show a 26 per cent increase in revenue to £4.4m and a tenfold increase in underlying adjusted EBITDA of £0.4 million.

The firm had a record 4,703 registrations for its Training Bootcamps, up from 3,590 at the same point last year.

The results also revealed that 62 per cent of its Training Bootcamp learners are now based outside Manchester and Leeds, the two Northern cities where the company has offices.

Chris Hill is CEO of Northcoders

A total of 34 per cent of learners are studying in London and its surrounding areas.

Chief financial officer Charlotte Prior told The Yorkshire Post: “London is a huge audience for us. While we are based in the North, there is a huge opportunity in London.

"We have picked up 34 per cent of our learners in London just through a small amount of marketing alone. The next step for us is really building that corporate presence.”

She added that the company is also looking to increase its customer base in Scotland, as well as looking at what further training it can offer to all learners as they progress in their careers.

A broker note from Zeus Capital published alongside the results highlighted Northcoders’ presence in Leeds and Manchester as a differentiator from London-based competitors given the North has a similar number of IT vacancies as the capital.

Chief executive Chris Hill said that being founded and based in the North has helped the firm stand out.

"It is easier for a company to be visible and not get lost in the noise,” he said.

"We’ve always had a Northern grit and determination. That seeps through the culture and the brand and is very visible to businesses.”

In recent times, the company has secured a Department for Education Skills Bootcamps bid for £10 million covering 18-month period to June 2025 while also rebranding its corporate solutions division as a consultancy called Counter.

Northcoders said trading for the ongoing second half of 2024 has been “slightly ahead of management expectations” and it is looking at creating more in-person networking opportunities for remote learners.

The firm made its first acquisition last year after buying a company called Tech Returners but Mr Hill said there are no other purchases currently being planned with a focus on simplifying the business model.

Recent efficiencies have included closing hubs in Birmingham and Newcastle and moved its Manchester headquarters to a smaller office.

Mr Hill said: “The strength of Northcoders brand across the UK continues to grow, and as the breadth of our technology training continues to expand, such as our new Java and C# courses, we are confident in our ability to sustain this expansion. These courses are the languages usually adopted by large enterprises and are currently underserved or not serviced at all in our sector.