Technology training provider Northcoders 'incredibly proud' to receive outstanding Ofsted rating
Northcoders received the ranking in all categories it was assessed for, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and adult learning programmes.
Ofsted praised Northcoders for delivering a “highly ambitious, current and industry-informed curriculum”, as well as “exceptionally effective support” through its mentors and careers consultants.
Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received the highest possible recognition from Ofsted. This Outstanding rating is a clear validation of the quality we strive to deliver, from curriculum design to course execution, and the life-changing impact our programmes have for learners from all walks of life.
“This result significantly strengthens our position in the competitive tendering landscape, particularly with government and regional funding bodies which we are currently navigating. It enhances our credibility, bolsters our bid-winning capability, and positions us as a leading provider of high-quality digital skills training at a time when confidence and rigour in provider selection has never been more critical.”
