Technology training provider Northcoders 'incredibly proud' to receive outstanding Ofsted rating

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northcoders received the ranking in all categories it was assessed for, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and adult learning programmes.

Ofsted praised Northcoders for delivering a “highly ambitious, current and industry-informed curriculum”, as well as “exceptionally effective support” through its mentors and careers consultants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received the highest possible recognition from Ofsted. This Outstanding rating is a clear validation of the quality we strive to deliver, from curriculum design to course execution, and the life-changing impact our programmes have for learners from all walks of life.

Charlotte Prior, Amul Batra, Chris Hill and Steven Oakes of Northcoders