Teenagers need more support at school in preparing for job interviews - here's how I'm helping: Sharon O'Brien

I work for Happy Futures, which supports individuals living with learning disabilities, mental health, autism and complex care needs, and part of my role is to recruit people into caring roles.

We don’t see many applications from young people, and when we do, I’ve noticed many are lacking basic job and CV skills, and when they do get through that hurdle, many are unsure how to conduct themselves during an interview.

We have youngsters come to us for an interview who are often so intimidated by the formality of the situation that they don’t know how to best present the experience and passion they have inside.

Sharon O'Brien shares her expert insight

Most schools have careers advisers, but there seems to be a lack of practical skills being taught or on how to utilise their transferable skills.

I’m not bashing either young people or schools; instead, I’m trying to be part of the solution.

As a company, we are community-building in the Scarborough area, where our head office is, attending recruitment fairs, sending out bespoke adverts, and going into schools to share what a caring role really means.

I’ve been working with a few local schools over the past year to help develop interview and CV skills.

Before the summer, I taught a room of 13 young lads at a school in Scarborough.

I got them to draft their own CV and encouraged them to come up with skills they have in real life that they did not necessarily see as skills.

Then I showed them how these were transferable to a job.

I used their current part-time jobs as examples of skills they have gained and how best to utilise these on their CV.

Many young people already have caring responsibilities at home or may support parents or grandparents, or cut their neighbour’s grass on a weekend, and it’s

teaching them that these are all valuable to add to a CV.

One of the things I love about recruiting is learning something new about the person in front of me, so in my sessions, I encourage the youngsters to become comfortable telling me who they are, not just what they are good at, but what inspires and lights them up.

Fundamental issues remain that caring roles come with immense responsibility, and they are not the sort of job you leave at the door when you come home.

Few would argue with the pressing need to raise pay and improve conditions in our sector, but there are also practical elements to why young people aren’t going into care roles.

But I believe that regardless of what background, what ethnicity, whether you have Special Educational Needs or not, regardless of your age, all should be given a chance to do their best with job applications.

So I will be once again going out to volunteer in local schools to share my knowledge and teach our next generation of carers how to best apply for roles that will make a difference to society as a whole.