Teesland is back, says Scarborough Group as it rebrands Leeds-based division

Launched 18 months ago as Scarborough Management Services, the division was created to provide outsourced development management services to real estate lenders, investors and occupiers.

Scarborough Group is one of the UK’s largest privately-owned, property regeneration companies. In the UK, it has delivered more than 9.1m sq ft of commercial space and 3,900 homes, with a pipeline of 3.7m sq ft of commercial development and 1,600 homes.

In a statement, Scarborough Group said: “As the business has evolved, the rebrand reflects a sharper articulation of its purpose: delivering third-party development management at scale. The new identity places ‘development’ at the heart of the brand, while also reviving a respected name from the group’s history.”

Teesland was reorganised by its parent, SGI, in the 1990s and grew into one of the UK’s largest development and fund management businesses, managing more than £5bn of assets across 14 countries before its sale to Valad of Australia in 2007.

The rebranded and Teesland Development Services, which is headquartered at SGI’s Thorpe Park Leeds development with offices in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Edinburgh, will be led by chief executive Simon McCabe in collaboration with Nicola Bulley, group marketing and business development director.

Ms Bulley said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve seen a growing number of organisations turning to us with projects that are complex, high-profile or strategically important. In those situations, what they need is a partner with the experience and insight to deliver with confidence. That’s exactly what Teesland Development Services provides, not only supporting the wider Scarborough Group and its joint ventures, but also working with lenders, investors, public bodies and corporates on projects across the UK.

“By bringing back the Teesland name, we’re making clear that development management is our focus and drawing on a heritage that shows we can deliver at scale. It gives us both the platform and the momentum to grow in line with the demand we’re seeing.”

Mr McCabe added: “It’s fantastic to see the Teesland brand coming back into the mainstream real estate market.