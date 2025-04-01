A ‘green’ fuel plant supplying the aviation industry has been given a 2028 start date and will provide a major jobs boost.

The parent company of Willis Sustainable Fuels (WSF) UK Limited said engineering and licensing agreements had been entered into with “global leaders in sustainable technology”, marking a major step forward for the planned facility at Dorman Point, Teesworks, near Redcar.

When operational in early 2028 it will produce about 14,000 tonnes – or 50,000 litres – of so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) each year.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “These agreements are fantastic news for our vision to become the go-to place for SAF production – and it’s great to hear this new plant is primed to be up and running and securing jobs in 2028.

Kevin O'Hare, Willis Lease Finance vice president Teesside operations, left, pictured with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, outside the hangar at Teesside Airport which will be used by the American aviation firm.

“We’re at the heart of cutting-edge industries on Teesside and this deal is yet another vote of confidence in our world-leading chemical and green energy expertise.”

Redcar MP Anna Turley added: “I’m really proud to see this kind of major investment coming to our area – bringing skilled jobs, innovation, and real climate action with it.”

It is anticipated that more than a hundred new jobs will be created in the construction phase and dozens more once the plant is up and running.

A spokesman for Mrs Turley added: “These agreements mark a significant step forward in the detailed design and delivery of the plant and show real progress in turning the plans into reality.”

The plans were granted planning permission 12 months ago by Redcar and Cleveland Council.

A grant from the Department for Transport’s advanced fuels fund is helping to finance the project.

The Government wants to see five commercial scale SAF plants beginning construction this year as a contribution to its net zero carbon 2050 target.

In an announcement to the financial markets, Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) said the international firms Johnson Matthew and Axens had entered into a partnership which would “significantly advance” the project.

Amy Ruddock, senior vice president of corporate development at WLFC, said: “Through this collaboration, WSF will leverage Johnson Matthey’s and Axens’ market-leading technologies to support the production of SAF at our facility in Teesside

“Working with industry leaders will allow us to accelerate progress toward our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Another firm, McDermott will undertake early engineering, procurement, and construction related services.

The fuel to be produced will offer greenhouse gas emissions savings of approximately 80% compared to traditional jet fuel – kerosene which is derived from petroleum.

SAF is made from sustainable and renewable sources, such as used cooking oils, fats, plant oils, municipal, agricultural, and forestry waste, or synthetically from captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity.

It is more expensive than traditional jet fuel – hence the drive to expand production facilities and increase supply – and is currently blended in a 50/50 mix.

Burning SAF still releases carbon dioxide, however, and there are concerns that, as its production relies on feedstocks, this leads to competition with food crops for land, water and other resources.

It was previously said in this instance the refinery will convert feedstocks derived from industrial waste CO2 and green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity into aircraft fuel.