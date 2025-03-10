Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TEi Limited appointed administrators from Teneo Financial Advisory late last week.

Immediately after appointing administrators, the Wakefield firm was then bought out by Titan Bidco Limited.

Administrators said the transaction includes all of TEi Limited’s 219 employees, and would ensure “continuity of service” to customers.

TEi Limited provides specialist industrial services in the oil and gas, power generation, steel making and chemical processing sectors. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Kristian Shuttleworth, who was appointed as a joint administrator on Friday, 7 March, said: “We are delighted to have been able to deliver a transaction which preserves the future of the TEi business as a going concern within a growing group, ensuring uninterrupted services to customers and importantly protects jobs.

“We would like to thank TEi’s management team, employees and stakeholders for their support throughout the process.”

Titan Bidco Limited is a newly launched sister company to Rainham Industrial Services, a national provider of industrial repair, maintenance and site installation services.

Rainham is backed by global alternative assets firm H.I.G. Capital.

TEi Limited was last year named in the first annual Wakefield Top 100 Companies list.

The firm provides specialist industrial services in the oil and gas, power generation, steel making and chemical processing sectors.

According to the company’s latest accounts, made up to 30 September 2023, the firm brought in £29.3m in revenue for the 2022 to 2023 financial year, up from £23.3m the year prior.

It also posted pre-tax profit of £237,671, down from £396,199 the previous year.

The firm’s directors described the results as “satisfactory” at the time of release, with a statement adding: “The present trend of an increase in demand for our products and services continued, which was reflected in a rise of turnover of over 26 per cent.

“Following this, reserves have allowed for a dividend to be paid to clear an historical inter-company loan.

“However, it's important to note that the UK skill shortage and supply chain issues are still posing additional obstacles, which has resulted in a lower return overall as investments in our people remains a priority to counter this problem.

