Teleporthole Games in Rotherham launches its first board game

Entrepreneur and former business advisor Andrew Klinkenberg launched the Rotherham-based business during the pandemic amidst a surge in demand for at-home entertainment as a result of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Klinkenberg said: “The last year has been a real rollercoaster in terms of establishing the business and bringing our first product to market, but it has been a dream of mine to establish a South Yorkshire boardgame business for so long and I am excited to be gaining traction.

“The UK Games Expo is the largest Hobby Games Convention in the UK, and it appeals to families as well as enthusiasts, so it made sense for me to launch my first project there.”

The board game industry as a whole has seen an upward trajectory of growth with the latest statistics from Businesswire predicting growth of 13 per cent between 2021-2026.

Teleporthole Games’ attendance at the UK Games Expo was made possible by a Kickstart scheme from UKSE – a business that invests in steel areas across the UK. It allowed Mr Klinkenberg to secure a stand, as well as pay for marketing materials for the expo.

“The funding from UKSE was vital in facilitating that and in accelerating the manufacture of the stock that I will be selling, so I am hugely grateful,” Mr Klinkenberg said.

He added: “Longer term I really want to expand internationally and I already have three further board games in the pipeline.

“Meanwhile I am committed to using local manufacturing and distributors to help create jobs in and around South Yorkshire.”

Steve Lyon, regional executive at UKSE, said: “It is exciting to see the vision for bringing Teleporthole Games to a wider market, and potentially even internationally, and I wish Andrew the best of luck moving the business to the next stage.”

