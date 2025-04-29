Temu helps SOL scale operations and create jobs in Yorkshire

E-commerce growth fuels investment in a new Leeds distribution centre as the retailer expands at home and abroad.

A Leeds-based retailer is expanding its operations and creating new jobs following a sharp rise in online sales through Temu, the fast-growing e-commerce platform. Spot On-Line (SOL), which along with Overseas Trading Limited (OTL) comprises the Purston Park Group, specialises in affordable home and craft supplies, plans to open a new distribution centre to meet demand, with the investment expected to boost local employment and support regional supply chains.

The move comes as UK retailers continue to face pressure from inflation, shifting consumer habits, and a fragile post-pandemic recovery. Rather than cutting back, SOL is investing—buoyed by strong performance on Temu that has opened up new domestic and international growth channels.

SOL is among a growing number of UK businesses to join Temu. The online marketplace has rapidly become one of the most downloaded apps in the country and a rising force in global e-commerce. Since late last year, the platform has been onboarding local sellers to broaden its range of goods and improve delivery times by sourcing stock closer to customers.

Purston Park’s Warehouse in Leeds

Temu has said it expects 50 per cent of its UK sales to come from its 'local-to-local' model—a shift that could significantly reshape how online shopping supports the UK economy.

For SOL, the impact was immediate. Within four weeks of listing its products on Temu, the company saw daily sales rise from £200 to £1,500, amounting to £72,000 gross sales in the first full month. Spencer Saunders, Marketplace Director at SOL, described it as "the strongest start we've had on any channel—seeing net sales take off and growth establish so quickly."

That early success has translated into real-world investment. The company is now developing a second distribution facility in Leeds, dedicated to handling online orders generated through Temu. The site is expected to create new roles in logistics and operations, bringing a tangible boost to the local jobs market.

Founded in 2018, Purston Park (SOL and OTL) sells a range of low-cost everyday essentials including DIY tools, stationery, partyware and pet supplies. Originally focused on supplying trade customers via OTL, it has shifted increasingly towards direct-to-consumer sales via SOL, as demand for affordable goods has grown during the cost-of-living crisis.

Inside Purston Park’s Warehouse

Temu, which now operates in over 90 global markets, offers a wide selection of products at prices often lower than traditional online retailers. While the platform is best known for its low pricing, it is increasingly investing in localisation—partnering with domestic sellers and emphasising local fulfilment in major markets like the UK.

According to a study by OC&C Strategy Consultants, Temu ranks among the top platforms for product variety and value. Research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) estimates that UK households could save up to £3,000 per year by shopping through direct distribution channels like Temu, making the platform particularly appealing to consumers during a time of economic constraint.

"The cost-of-living crisis is forcing people to be more selective about where they shop," said Saunders. "Our strategy of offering great value fits closely with what Temu is known for, and that alignment has helped us grow quickly."

The new Leeds facility, expected to open later this year, will increase the company's order-handling capacity and enable faster delivery to UK customers. It also marks a broader shift in how online retail growth can translate into local economic benefit—not just through revenue, but through hiring and infrastructure investment.

SOL’s showroom on the first floor of its office

Temu has been onboarding local businesses in the UK and Europe as it seeks to achieve half of UK sales from local-to-local transactions this year. The approach supports shorter shipping routes, more responsive supply chains, and opportunities for regional retailers to access national and international markets with relatively low friction.

SOL now plans to expand into the United States later this year, with a launch in Ireland to follow. By 2026, it aims to be trading across Europe, leveraging Temu's infrastructure to reach overseas customers while continuing to invest in its UK base.

Temu's rapid global rise has made it one of the most visited e-commerce platforms in the world. In the UK, its growing network of local sellers should widen the selection of local goods being offered and cut down delivery times by having local stock near customers.

"For sellers looking to expand, Temu offers an unbeatable advantage," said SOL's Saunders. "It puts our products in front of millions of active shoppers without the usual high costs of advertising or marketplace fees. The platform practically does the selling for us."