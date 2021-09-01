2. £50K - Gladstone Villas, Holland Street, Hull, HU9

Located just 1.6 miles away from the main train station, this two bedroom end terrace house contains an entrance hall, lounge/dining room, a sizeable kitchen and a bathroom. There are two double bedrooms and a fixed staircase that leads up to a loft conversion space. It also has a front and back garden.

Photo: Zoopla