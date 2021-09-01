1. £50K - Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Hill, Huddersfield, HD4
This one bedroom terraced house is located in an area popular among families due to its close proximity to a secondary school, junior school and infant school. It also has regular bus services and connections to the town centre and surrounding villages. It comprises a lounge, dining room, kitchen, double bedroom and a furnished bathroom.
2. £50K - Gladstone Villas, Holland Street, Hull, HU9
Located just 1.6 miles away from the main train station, this two bedroom end terrace house contains an entrance hall, lounge/dining room, a sizeable kitchen and a bathroom. There are two double bedrooms and a fixed staircase that leads up to a loft conversion space. It also has a front and back garden.
3. £50K - Windsor Square, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7
This two bedroom terraced house is close to lots of amenities, schools and transport links. While it will need some refurbishments and renovations, this property is thought to have a great rental yield. It also boasts off-road parking.
4. £55K - Wadsworth Street, Halifax, HX1
This stone-built two bedroom end terrace is close to the local shops over four floors. The house boasts a lounge and kitchen diner, utility room, WC, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a front garden.
