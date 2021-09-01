A spacious three bedroom terraced house in need of a bit of TLC. It includes an entrance hall, living room with a bay-fronted window, large kitchen, WC, two double bedrooms, a further single bedroom and a bathroom. It has a spacious front and back garden.

Ten cheapest homes for sale in Yorkshire right now

Are you looking for an affordable home as a first-time buyer?

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:45 pm

According to Zoopla, these are the ten cheapest homes for sale in Yorkshire right now.

1. £50K - Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Hill, Huddersfield, HD4

This one bedroom terraced house is located in an area popular among families due to its close proximity to a secondary school, junior school and infant school. It also has regular bus services and connections to the town centre and surrounding villages. It comprises a lounge, dining room, kitchen, double bedroom and a furnished bathroom.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. £50K - Gladstone Villas, Holland Street, Hull, HU9

Located just 1.6 miles away from the main train station, this two bedroom end terrace house contains an entrance hall, lounge/dining room, a sizeable kitchen and a bathroom. There are two double bedrooms and a fixed staircase that leads up to a loft conversion space. It also has a front and back garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. £50K - Windsor Square, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7

This two bedroom terraced house is close to lots of amenities, schools and transport links. While it will need some refurbishments and renovations, this property is thought to have a great rental yield. It also boasts off-road parking.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. £55K - Wadsworth Street, Halifax, HX1

This stone-built two bedroom end terrace is close to the local shops over four floors. The house boasts a lounge and kitchen diner, utility room, WC, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a front garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2