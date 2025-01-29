Tesco announces 400 job cuts across head office and stores
The company said that the move comes amid a market that is “more competitive than ever”.
Tesco said that managers in its head office and Tesco Mobile Phone shops would be affected, in addition to staff at its in-store bakeries.
Matthew Barnes, Tesco’s UK boss, told PA Media: “These are difficult decisions affecting our colleagues, but we believe they are necessary to enable us to invest in what matters most to our customers.
“Our priority is to support impacted colleagues and we will do everything we can to help them find alternative roles within our business.”
Mr Barnes added that the company today has almost 1,000 vacancies available.
Earlier this month, Tesco announced thati t had seen its highest market share since 2016, after it saw a rise in sales when customers swtiched to the company over the Christmas period.
