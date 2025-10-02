Tesco increases profit outlook after lowered prices boosts trading

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Households budgets remain squeezed and shoppers are increasingly seeking out value, according to the UK’s biggest supermarket.

Ken Murphy, Tesco’s chief executive, said he was hoping the autumn Budget would not put additional pressure on grocers that are already facing much steeper business costs.

“What we’d love to see is a Budget that’s pro-growth and pro-jobs which, as a result, will help customers with the cost of living,” Mr Murphy said.

The boss of Tesco has made a plea to the Government to not “make it harder” for the grocery sector to keep prices low for customers ahead of the autumn Budget, despite revealing profits could surpass £3 billion this year. (Photo by Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

“We know that people are worried about what lies ahead and we’re seeing that in the consumer sentiment.

“As a food retailer, we operate in a very competitive and very tough environment, and I think our one ask is don’t make it harder for the industry to deliver great value for customers.

“In the last budget, the industry incurred substantial additional operating costs.

“We’re doing our best to deal with them but enough is enough.”

Tesco has said the higher rate of employer national insurance added some £235m to its annual costs, while new packaging taxes added about £90m.

Nevertheless, the supermarket said on Thursday that its profits for the year were likely to be higher than previous estimates.

It now expects underlying earnings for the full year of between £2.9bn and £3.1bn, up from its previous guidance range of between £2.7bn and £3bn.

It comes after its adjusted operating profit rose by 1.6 per cent to £1.67bn for the first half of 2025, compared with the same period last year, on the back of UK sales jumping by 4.9 per cent.

Mr Murphy said shoppers were responding well to its efforts to lower prices on hundreds of products, which was boosting the volume of items put in people’s baskets.

This was particularly the case for fresh food, which is largely own-brand, and he said this indicated more consumers are “scratch cooking” at home.

The boss said the industry remains “incredibly competitive” amid a price war heating up among rival supermarkets, and he was expecting that to continue into the second half of the year.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, at interactive investor, said: “Tesco benefitted from the good weather over the summer, helping to offset pressures from price cut pledges at Asda.