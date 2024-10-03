Tesco reports increase increase in sales and profits as it sees surge in premium shoppers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest supermarket said it is forecasting its full-year profit to be slightly higher than previous guidance thanks to a stronger-than-expected recent performance.

Tesco said sales grew by 4 per cent to £31.5bn over the 26 weeks to August 24, compared with the same period last year.

The retailer said it had been able to lower prices across its everyday grocery lines as inflation continued to ease.

Tesco said shoppers have been buying more fresh food and premium items this year as it reported an increase in sales and profits. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

An increase in the volume of sales, particularly across fresh food, helped push up the overall figure, meaning people were putting more items in their baskets.

It also revealed a nearly 15 per cent jump in the volume of sales of its Tesco Finest premium range, compared with the same period last year.

The group reported an adjusted operating profit of £1.6bn for the first half of the year, about 16 per cent higher than this time last year.

Looking ahead, it said that, with volume growth ahead of its expectations, it now expects to deliver an operating profit of £2.9bn for 2024.

It previously said earnings were likely to come in at at least £2.8bn.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “We’ve been working really hard to offer our customers the best possible value, quality, and service and they are shopping more at Tesco as a result.

“We are in good shape, with volume growth delivering strong financial performance.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Tesco continues to dominate the British aisles through a mixture of relentlessly competitive pricing and innovation.”

He added: “Inevitably challenges will remain, even though Tesco is on the front foot to face them. Consumers have yet to see the full benefits of falling inflation, although wage increases have offset some of these challenges.

"The group’s Booker unit reported a dip in sales of 1.9 per cent, largely driven by ongoing tobacco market weakness and lower volumes through its Best Food outlet, although at 13 per cent of overall revenues the impact is more than offset by strength elsewhere in the business.

"At the same time, the group is also bearing down on costs, with a saving in the first half of £260m leaving the full-year target of £500m well within sight.

"Indeed, some of the investment in lowering grocery prices was previously enabled by a parallel concentration on cost reduction announced at the full-year results in April, where £640m of savings was delivered against a target of £600m.”

Matt Dorset, equity analyst at Quilter Cheviot, added: “Tesco's H1 (first half) results have exceeded expectations, showcasing solid performance across the board.”