Tesco to hand £700m back to shareholders using proceeds of sale of banking business to Barclays

The supermarket giant said the deal will kick off a 10-year partnership with the finance giant, where Tesco branding stays on its banking products while they are supplied by Barclays.

Barclays will market and distribute credit cards, loans and deposits using the Tesco brand, but Tesco Bank employees and customers will transfer to the new owner.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said the deal will “unlock even greater value” for Tesco Bank customers.

Tesco is to hand £700 million back to shareholders using the proceeds of a now-completed sale of its banking business to Barclays. (Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

He said consumers will get access to “new and innovative propositions, while continuing to enjoy the unique benefits of Tesco Clubcard”. The deal includes Tesco’s Clubcard business, where customers get loyalty points for shopping at the chain in return for handing over their data. Barclays boss CS Venkatakrishnan said the deal is “an important step in increasing our investment in the UK”.

Tesco said it will buy back £700m-worth of shares from investors through an “incremental” buyback programme.

The retailer will start buying shares after the final tranche of an existing £1bn buyback programme is finished.

Tesco said it will retain all the existing insurance and money services activities, including ATMs, travel money and gift cards.

It called the operations “capital-light, profitable businesses with a strong connection to the core retail offer”.

Vim Maru, chief executive of Barclays’ UK operations, added: “We will bring the strength of both businesses together, benefiting customers and colleagues.”

In late October, Barclays revealed its earnings had jumped by nearly a fifth over recent months, as the investment banking unit cashed in on an increase in dealmaking amid continued cost-cutting.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £2.2bn between July and September, nearly a fifth more than the £1.9bn made this time last year.

This beats forecasts, with analysts previously pencilling in a third-quarter profit of about £2bn.

Barclays said it generated more income than last year, with a 13 per cent increase within its investment banking division amid more dealmaking among global firms and boosted equity trading.

Speaking last week, CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays’ group chief executive who is known within the bank as Venkat, said there have been “some very large transactions of which we have been an important part”.

He said Barclays had advised on deals such as Indian telecoms giant Bharti Global taking a 25 per cent stake in BT, and Verizon acquiring rival Frontier Communications for $20bn in the US.

Meanwhile, Barclays said that its customers were continuing to “fare extremely well” in recent months, amid still elevated interest rates and a higher cost of living.

In late October, finance chief Anna Cross said customers were “still seeking higher [savings] rates but at a much lower rate than in previous quarters”, adding that this change in consumer behaviour had “stabilised the balance sheet”.