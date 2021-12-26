Test your business knowledge with the Blackfriar Boxing Day Quiz and win a Bettys selection

The winner will receive this amazing selection from Bettys.

Please email your answers to [email protected] to arrive no later than January 6. We will alert the winner by email and Bettys will send the prize to your address so please include it in your email.

Good luck everyone!

2021 has been another tough year for Yorkshire firms, but we have run a number of interesting stories in the paper and online. So which ones do you remember?

1. Which one of these Yorkshire-based retailers was NOT sold to private equity this year?

a. Morrisons

b. DFS Furniture

c. Asda

2. The nation’s key workers are flocking to buy homes from this Yorkshire housebuilder after the firm put nurses, police, teachers, supermarket workers and lorry drivers at the front of the queue with early release dates and kitchen and bathroom upgrades. Which one is it?

a. Gleeson

b. Persimmon

c. Acorn Homes

3. The first drive-thru Greggs in Yorkshire is being built on the site of an old pub in which Yorkshire city?

a. Leeds

b. Sheffield

c. Bradford

4. Asda hit the headlines this year for selling a limited number of vintage designer items for as little as £12. Thirty items were sent to George at Asda stores, but there was a catch as no one knew where to find them. What was the luxury designer brand?

a. Gucci

b. Chanel

c. Dior

5. Luxury fashion house Burberry, which has made its most iconic products in Castleford and Keighley in Yorkshire for over 100 years, partnered up with a famous England footballer to help disadvantaged children. Who was the footballer?

a. Harry Kane

b. Raheem Sterling

c. Marcus Rashford

6. Which peer was responsible for a review which concluded the loan charge caused serious distress to many taxpayers?

a. Lord Morse

b. Lord Kerslake

c. Lord Forsyth

7. In which Yorkshire town was Thomas Spencer, the co-founder of Marks & Spencer, born?

a. Beverley

b. Dewsbury

c. Skipton

8. Which tech giant announced this year that it would be relocating its manufacturing and innovation functions to Leeds?

a. Sage

b. Ebuyer

c. Utterberry

9. The National Infrastructure Bank has been founded in which Yorkshire city?

a. Leeds

b. Sheffield

c. York

10. Sheffield Forgemasters has teamed up with which manufacturer to look at developing small modular nuclear reactors?

a. Rolls Royce

b. British Steel

c. Sellafield

11. Which of these Chancellors of the Exchequer was born in Yorkshire?

a. Rishi Sunak

b. Denis Healey

c. Philip Snowden

12. MetFilm School, a private film school based at London’s world-famous Ealing Studios, is launching its second campus in which Yorkshire city next autumn?

a. Leeds

b. York

c. Sheffield

13. Why does sweet manufacturer Haribo say it is so secretive about what happens in its factories?

a. It doesn’t want to reveal its recipes to competitors

b. The production environment and sweet-making processes are Haribo-unique

c. Health and safety protocol

The prize for the winners

The lucky winner of our quiz will receive a wonderful Bettys’ Yorkshire Treats Gift Tin containing a delicious selection of Bettys treats.

Yorkshire has been Bettys’ home since 1919, when the firm’s founder, Fritz Bützer (who later changed his name to Frederick Belmont), opened the first Bettys in Harrogate.

Bettys said it was proud to team up with the Yorkshire Post to offer the Blackfriar Quiz of 2021 prize.

A spokesperson for Bettys said: “We’re very proud to share with you this selection of quintessential Yorkshire treats, presented prettily in a Bettys keepsake tin.

“It includes everything one might need for a ready-made, Yorkshire-themed tea party: Yorkshire Fruit Cake Portion, Yorkshire Shortbread Box and a box of classic Bettys Tea Room Blend Tea.”

The story of Bettys began in Switzerland.

In 1907, a young Swiss baker and confectioner, Fritz Bützer, left his home to travel to England with a dream of establishing his own business.

He spent his first night in the waiting room of Bradford station – penniless, jobless and unable to speak a word of English.

He settled in Harrogate, where his luck started to change. He fell in love and later married his landlady’s daughter.

In July 1919, the first Bettys opened for business.

The origin of the Bettys name is unknown. The possibilities include Betty Lupton, a former manager of the Harrogate Spa, and a child called Betty who interrupted a meeting to discuss the firm’s name.

