Thames Water must also build a business plan to turn around its performance and work towards an equity raise – meaning securing investment – as part of the regulator’s requirements.

The country’s biggest water supplier breached its licence agreements after losing its “investment-grade” credit ratings, which indicates whether its debt is of good or bad quality, and meaning it is even harder for the firm to borrow money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It must now meet the commitments set by the regulator until it regains two investment-grade credit ratings.

Water regulator Ofwat has confirmed that Thames Water must appoint an independent monitor to oversee its progress until its credit rating is restored. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Thames Water is in the grip of a funding crisis having built up more than £15 billion of debt, and with only enough money to continue trading until the end of May 2025.

In a statement, Ofwat said on Friday: “Ofwat has today confirmed the implementation of commitments from Thames Water, effective immediately, to remedy its licence breach in losing its investment grade credit ratings. This follows a public consultation.”

Ofwat said the commitments are built around four key elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the appointment of an independent Monitor to report on the company’s progress, including against its transformation plan.

The independent monitor will report back to Ofwat frequently and will be entitled to access company information.

Another element includes the development and delivery of a suitable operational business plan to achieve a turnaround. It must also take the steps required to deliver an equity raise and make new non-executive director board appointments, Ofwat said.

These enforceable commitments, known as ‘undertakings’ are offered by Thames Water to Ofwat under Section 19 of the Water Industry Act 1991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued earlier in August, Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “We are clear that Thames Water needs to remedy its licence breach, turn around its operational performance, and secure backing from investors to restore its loss of investment grade credit rating.”

“These enforceable commitments will include our putting an independent monitor into the business, to report back to us on what is happening to drive meaningful change in performance, and to ensure appropriate expertise is added to their board.

“We will continue to monitor progress very closely and will not hesitate to take any further action if necessary.”

In a statement issued earlier this month, Thames Water said: “We note that Ofwat is minded to accept the undertakings we have proposed, but understand the need for them to consult before doing so.