Thames Water names US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts as preferred bidder

The heavily-indebted supplier – England’s biggest water firm, with about 16 million customers – said KKR would now go through to a second phase of the process to secure equity investment.

The supplier is hoping to finalise terms of a possible deal with KKR in the second quarter, with plans to complete it in the second half of the year.

But Thames Water said there was still “no certainty” over a deal, adding that “certain senior creditors continue to progress in parallel alternative transaction structures to seek to recapitalise the business”.

Thames Water said: “The company is pleased to announce that, following a detailed assessment of proposals received, it has taken a further step in its plan to deliver a sustainable recapitalisation by selecting KKR to enter the Phase 2 diligence stage of the equity process as preferred partner.

“The company remains focused on putting Thames Water on a more stable financial foundation, implementing its turnaround plan and delivering a market-led solution that is in the best interests of customers, UK taxpayers and the wider economy.”

The group’s decision to proceed with KKR comes after it said recently it had received six approaches from firms to pump in investment and cash in return for a stake in the business. Thames Water is in at least £16 billion of debt and was left on the brink of a possible taxpayer backed rescue. It recently won court approval to take out as much as £3 billion more in loans, in a deal designed to keep it running into 2026. Thames Water gave few details over KKR’s proposal, except to say it included a “material” reduction of its debt and that talks were still ongoing over “other aspects of the proposal”.

KKR, which is also a minority shareholder in Northumbrian Water, is understood to have lodged a £4 billion equity bid last month in return for a majority stake. Under its bid, KKR is believed not to be planning to break up Thames Water or sell off assets to raise funds for its bid.