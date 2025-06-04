Thames Water: Troubled firm exposes flaws at heart of privatised water model: Greg Wright

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysts believe this move, which once seemed unthinkable, is very much on the cards, as Labour MP Clive Lewis described the collapse of KKR’s rescue deal for Thames Water as a reckoning; a moment that “exposes the complete bankruptcy of the privatised water model”.

The Government doesn’t sound keen on the idea, with the Environment Secretary warning that keeping Thames Water and other utility firms afloat through public ownership could draw money away from the NHS.

Steve Reed told the Commons that nationalisation was “not the answer” to a failed bid to rescue the debt-laden utility, after private equity giant KKR pulled out of a deal which would have seen around £4bn of new equity invested into the firm. Thames Water faces around £19bn of debt and the company’s chairman Sir Adrian Montague previously warned the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee that there were “hair-raising” moments in the last year when the firm had just five weeks’ worth of cash left.

Steps to clean up the water industry must focus on the needs of customers, who are sick of facing soaring bills and polluted rivers while water industry bosses decide how to spend their bonuses. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Mr Reed told MPs: “The Government stands ready for any eventuality and will take action as required. We are not looking at nationalisation because it would cost over £100 billion of public money that would have had to be taken away from other public services like the National Health Service to be given to the owners of the water companies.”

However Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said it looks increasingly likely that Thames Water will have to be renationalised.

He added: “KKR’s U-turn is a surprise, given its investment seemed like a done deal. The Government indicated all through the fundraising process that it was ready to step in and take over Thames Water if necessary. If this does happen, it would represent a soggy end to what’s been a failed privatisation. Thames Water has been like a sponge, soaking up debt and getting into a financial mess.” Thames Water said KKR was now not “in a position to proceed” and that its status as preferred bidder had lapsed. The utility said the decision was “disappointing” but added it was instead taking forward talks with “certain senior creditors” on an alternative plan to recapitalise the business.

A review has also warned that the water sector is beset with deep-rooted, systemic failures, and needs fundamental reform of laws, regulation and infrastructure. The Independent Water Commission has carried out the largest review of the sector since privatisation in the face of widespread anger over pollution, bills and bosses’ bonuses. The interim review proposes greater regional decision-making around water systems, and emphasises the need for more focus on long-term, responsible investment and ownership within the industry. It is also calling for new standards for the water sector’s infrastructure, warning there is insufficient understanding of the state of pipes and water treatment plants. Britain’s water industry is in a mess. Steps to clean it up must focus on the needs of customers, who are sick of facing soaring bills and polluted rivers while bosses decide how to spend their bonuses.