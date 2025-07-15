Thames Water: Utility slumps to £1.65bn annual loss as debt mountain grows

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility tumbled to the pre-tax loss in the year to March 31 from profits of £157m the previous year after it booked a £1.27bn bad debt provision on intercompany loans and set aside £122m for fines from Ofwat, among other costs.

Results from Britain’s biggest water supplier showed its net debts swelled by another £1.65bn to £16.79bn by the end of March.

It also revealed a “disappointing” performance on pollution, with incidents surging by over a third (34.3 per cent) to 470.

Thames Water has said it slumped to a £1.65 billion annual pre-tax loss from profits of £157 million the previous year and saw its debt mountain increase to £16.8 billion. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The figures come as the water firm – which has 16 million customers – remains locked in talks over a rescue funding deal with senior creditors after private equity firm KKR last month pulled out of plans to inject £4bn of much-needed cash.