Thames Water: Utility slumps to £1.65bn annual loss as debt mountain grows
The utility tumbled to the pre-tax loss in the year to March 31 from profits of £157m the previous year after it booked a £1.27bn bad debt provision on intercompany loans and set aside £122m for fines from Ofwat, among other costs.
Results from Britain’s biggest water supplier showed its net debts swelled by another £1.65bn to £16.79bn by the end of March.
It also revealed a “disappointing” performance on pollution, with incidents surging by over a third (34.3 per cent) to 470.
The figures come as the water firm – which has 16 million customers – remains locked in talks over a rescue funding deal with senior creditors after private equity firm KKR last month pulled out of plans to inject £4bn of much-needed cash.
Chris Weston, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “Pollutions were adversely impacted by rainfall and high groundwater levels but we have made progress in terms of addressing many of the underlying causes of our poor performance, including being more proactive in sewer cleaning."
