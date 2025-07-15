Thames Water: Utility slumps to £1.65bn annual loss as debt mountain grows

Thames Water has revealed it slumped to a £1.65bn annual loss and saw its mammoth debt mountain balloon higher.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:05 BST

The utility tumbled to the pre-tax loss in the year to March 31 from profits of £157m the previous year after it booked a £1.27bn bad debt provision on intercompany loans and set aside £122m for fines from Ofwat, among other costs.

Results from Britain’s biggest water supplier showed its net debts swelled by another £1.65bn to £16.79bn by the end of March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also revealed a “disappointing” performance on pollution, with incidents surging by over a third (34.3 per cent) to 470.

Thames Water has said it slumped to a £1.65 billion annual pre-tax loss from profits of £157 million the previous year and saw its debt mountain increase to £16.8 billion. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)placeholder image
Thames Water has said it slumped to a £1.65 billion annual pre-tax loss from profits of £157 million the previous year and saw its debt mountain increase to £16.8 billion. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The figures come as the water firm – which has 16 million customers – remains locked in talks over a rescue funding deal with senior creditors after private equity firm KKR last month pulled out of plans to inject £4bn of much-needed cash.

Chris Weston, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “Pollutions were adversely impacted by rainfall and high groundwater levels but we have made progress in terms of addressing many of the underlying causes of our poor performance, including being more proactive in sewer cleaning."

Related topics:Thames WaterBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice