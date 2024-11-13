Thames Water wins support from three-quarters of creditors for emergency funding deal
The firm said on Wednesday that creditors holding more than 75 per cent of its Class A debt – the least risky class of bonds in its debt pile – have agreed to the deal.
A cluster of investment giants including BlackRock, Abrdn and M&G drew up the funding plan, which, if approved, effectively guarantees Thames Water can keep operating until October 2025.
But the 75 per cent threshold is significant because it is the minimum amount needed for legal approval.
Thames Water still needs the deal to be passed in court though, and is aiming for a December 17 hearing.
The company said in a statement that reaching the three-quarters mark represents “an important milestone in implementing” the funding deal.
The plan would see Thames Water initially get a £1.5bn loan, which comes with an annual interest rate of 9.75 per cent plus fees.
There would be capacity for a further £1.5bn, across two tranches of £750m, if the company appeals to competition regulators over planned bill increases across the water sector.
Water watchdog Ofwat is expected to confirm in December how much it will allow water companies to increase their bills by over the next five years.
Securing the second cash boost of £1.5bn would fund the company until May 2026.
It comes amid a growing dispute involving a secondary group of creditors who also hold a portion of Thames Water’s debt – thought to be about £1bn of riskier, Class B bonds.
The Class B bondholders drew up a rival fundraising plan in October, which they say is less expensive than the interest rate put forward by the Class A group, but it was not endorsed by the utility company.
Thames Water has been at the centre of growing public outrage over rising bills, high dividends, and executive pay and bonuses at the UK’s privatised water firms.
