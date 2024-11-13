Thames Water wins support from three-quarters of creditors for emergency funding deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said on Wednesday that creditors holding more than 75 per cent of its Class A debt – the least risky class of bonds in its debt pile – have agreed to the deal.

A cluster of investment giants including BlackRock, Abrdn and M&G drew up the funding plan, which, if approved, effectively guarantees Thames Water can keep operating until October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 75 per cent threshold is significant because it is the minimum amount needed for legal approval.

Thames Water has won support from three-quarters of its creditors for an emergency funding deal which would throw the struggling utility company a £3 billion lifeline. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Thames Water still needs the deal to be passed in court though, and is aiming for a December 17 hearing.

The company said in a statement that reaching the three-quarters mark represents “an important milestone in implementing” the funding deal.

The plan would see Thames Water initially get a £1.5bn loan, which comes with an annual interest rate of 9.75 per cent plus fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be capacity for a further £1.5bn, across two tranches of £750m, if the company appeals to competition regulators over planned bill increases across the water sector.

Water watchdog Ofwat is expected to confirm in December how much it will allow water companies to increase their bills by over the next five years.

Securing the second cash boost of £1.5bn would fund the company until May 2026.

It comes amid a growing dispute involving a secondary group of creditors who also hold a portion of Thames Water’s debt – thought to be about £1bn of riskier, Class B bonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Class B bondholders drew up a rival fundraising plan in October, which they say is less expensive than the interest rate put forward by the Class A group, but it was not endorsed by the utility company.