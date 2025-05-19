Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 Acres restaurant in Emley, near Huddersfield, reopened on Sunday after a 17-month programme of refurbishment.

It has undergone a complete renovation including a redesigned 200-cover restaurant and bar, eight brand new luxury bedrooms, and a £450,000 state-of-the-art kitchen that owner, Tom Truelove, says “outshines many top London restaurants in terms of kit and capability.”

Mr Truelove, whose family have owned the business since the 1960s, said: “We are over the moon to have opened our doors once again, having worked pretty much none-stop alongside our fantastic contractors and tradespeople since December 2023 to bring the Acres back to life.

The 3 Acres has reopened after a major refurbishment

“It’s been a difficult and challenging process at times with the number of decisions we’ve needed to make and the sheer scale of the project but seeing the place full of guests for Sunday Lunch yesterday was a hugely proud moment and has made all the hard work over the last 17 months worthwhile.

"We are so pleased and proud to be back.