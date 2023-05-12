All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

The 6 Acres, Tong: Famous Carvery pub to stop doing carveries as part of refurbishment plans

A Yorkshire pub known for its ‘famous’ carveries is set to stop serving carveries as part of a refurbishment.

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 12th May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:35 BST

The 6 Acres Famous Carvery & Dining, in Tong, Bradford, served up the carvery seven days a week and was much-loved by diners across Yorkshire.

Its own website described the carvery as “the best carvery in West Yorkshire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the manager announced that the pub will be serving its final carveries on Sunday, July 2 as part of a change-up at the pub.

Most Popular
Popular Yorkshire pub, The 6 Acres, which was known for its ‘famous’ carveries, is set to stop serving carveries as part of a refurbishment.Popular Yorkshire pub, The 6 Acres, which was known for its ‘famous’ carveries, is set to stop serving carveries as part of a refurbishment.
Popular Yorkshire pub, The 6 Acres, which was known for its ‘famous’ carveries, is set to stop serving carveries as part of a refurbishment.

Sharing the news on social media, the manager said: "We have now confirmed the dates our doors will be temporarily closing for our refurb so please be sure to come see us and get your final carveries.

"We will have some great new changes to us as a venue as not only will we have 2 amazing venues for all your weddings and celebrations but we will also have a new unbelievable restaurant serving all breakfast, brunch, afternoon teas and much much more.”

They added added: “The last date for our famous carvery will be the 2nd July. We will then be closing our menu and bar for a full pub refurbishment on the 6th July."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the carvery will no longer be served, the manager responded to a customer to confirm that plated roast dinners will be served as part of the new menu.

The news follows the refurbishment of the function room and the opening of a new wedding venue on, the Walton View Hotel, on the site.

Related topics:West YorkshireBradford