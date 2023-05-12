A Yorkshire pub known for its ‘famous’ carveries is set to stop serving carveries as part of a refurbishment.

The 6 Acres Famous Carvery & Dining, in Tong, Bradford, served up the carvery seven days a week and was much-loved by diners across Yorkshire.

Its own website described the carvery as “the best carvery in West Yorkshire.”

However, the manager announced that the pub will be serving its final carveries on Sunday, July 2 as part of a change-up at the pub.

Sharing the news on social media, the manager said: "We have now confirmed the dates our doors will be temporarily closing for our refurb so please be sure to come see us and get your final carveries.

"We will have some great new changes to us as a venue as not only will we have 2 amazing venues for all your weddings and celebrations but we will also have a new unbelievable restaurant serving all breakfast, brunch, afternoon teas and much much more.”

They added added: “The last date for our famous carvery will be the 2nd July. We will then be closing our menu and bar for a full pub refurbishment on the 6th July."

Although the carvery will no longer be served, the manager responded to a customer to confirm that plated roast dinners will be served as part of the new menu.