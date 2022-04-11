The 600 Group completes sale of machine tools division for $21 million

Last month, the 600 Group announced that it and certain other group companies had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Timesavers Acquisition, relating to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of the group's machine tool solutions division for cash consideration of US$21 million.

The group has revealed that all remaining conditions for the disposal have been met and the sale has been duly completed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 600 Group has provided an update for the City of London

The US$21 million of cash consideration has been received and the group now retains a net cash position.

Paul Dupee, Chairman of The 600 Group, commented: "The disposal of our Machine Tools division completes our strategic shift to the higher margin Industrial Laser System businesses which continue to deliver new customer wins and carry a record order book.

"With our net cash position, we now have additional resources and are well placed to capitalise on the opportunity in this highly attractive, yet fragmented, market through organic and inorganic growth strategies."