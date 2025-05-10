The Albert Hotel and Sports Bar: Application approved to turn former pub into 22-bed house

Hull City Council has approved an application to turn a former pub into a 22-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

In February the council received plans to turn the site of The Albert Hotel and Sports Bar at 394 Anlaby Road into a HMO.

The pub closed down in 2023 after being a favourite with sports fans due to its close proximity to the MKM Stadium, the home of both Hull City and Hull FC. The reason for the pub’s closure was put down to a tough economic climate that made the business “no longer viable” according to a social media post made by the owners at the time.

Plans submitted to the council suggest the layout of the HMO will be as follows:

Ground floor: 8 Bedrooms First floor: 9 Bedrooms Second floor: 5 bedrooms The site already includes a car park with 23 spaces which will be made available to residents of the HMO. The plans also state the works would include a new cycle shelter at the rear of the property.

Little work is set to be done to the exterior of the property, with the work set to predominantly focus on remodeling the interior to prepare the building for life as a HMO.