The Alternative Board enhances support for Wakefield business leaders

The Alternative Board (TAB) is enhancing its support for business leaders across Wakefield in preparation for a prosperous 2025.

With Wakefield’s SME community continuing to thrive, the business advisory firm has responded to increased demand for leadership support by appointing local man Liam Prendergast as joint owner of TAB Wakefield.

Wakefield district currently has almost 10,000 businesses, 88 per cent of which are employ less than 10 people. Entrepreneurship is incredibly high, but with just 58 per cent of businesses surviving their first three years, demand for TAB’s expertise in ensuring long term commercial success is rising.

TAB has been operating in the Wakefield area for nearly 13 years, with Simon Banks at the helm since 2021. TAB Wakefield is currently working with over 20 local business leaders, delivering its unique peer board sessions alongside 1-1 coaching. The new partnership will enable Simon and Liam to welcome even more local businesses to TAB, bolstering support for local SMEs as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of 2025.

Simon Banks (left) and Liam Prendergast of TAB Wakefield

Excited by the commercial outlook for 2025, Liam commented: "The coming year holds significant promise for Wakefield businesses, with optimism growing despite economic uncertainties. TAB’s proven track record in the district has led to increased demand for our services and I am delighted to be working alongside Simon and many hardworking local business owners to bring even greater success to our community.”

East Ardsley, Wakefield based Liam has been a part of the TAB community since 2021, leveraging his passion for operational sales and marketing execution to help businesses thrive. He has already established his first TAB peer board with local firms including Swan Environmental, Water Hygiene Solutions, The Hey Group, Cantidad and Sampson Products meeting once a month to share their leadership experiences. The board focuses on addressing common business challenges like recruitment, skills retention, staff development, and exit planning. It is a powerful model and one which supports members in both their professional and personal lives, as Liam explains:

"Running a company can be exciting and exhilarating but it is often also quite an isolated role which is why we so often hear the phrase ‘it’s lonely at the top.’ It doesn’t have to be. At TAB, we give members a vital outlet to share their day-to-day challenges with peers in leadership roles. Our community of like-minded individuals fosters collaboration and camaraderie, creating a supportive environment where ideas flourish. We've seen firsthand that when leaders perform well, their businesses thrive. Wakefield, with its vibrant mix of local independent businesses, is a powerhouse of cross-industry knowledge and experience. This makes it the perfect place for business leaders to pool their expertise and drive collective growth and success."

Strengthening TAB’s local offer through their new partnership, Liam and Simon plan to expand TAB’s network, launching additional boards and coaching sessions throughout 2025. This will include DiSC communication sessions for members of staff, a Management Development program called HiMAP, and TAB’s unique StratPro – a programme of strategic business transformation sessions - designed to help leadership teams plan and execute their strategies effectively. Liam and Simon are also collaborating with We Are Wakefield, having recently sponsored the Wakefield Business Awards and the micro Business of the Year category. A category deservedly won by The Yorkshire Broker.

To learn more about TAB Wakefield or to register your interest in attending a free sample board in 2025, please contact Liam directly at [email protected] or visit www.thealternativeboard.co.uk/wakefield-district.