The Alternative Board expands services to Leeds business community

The Alternative Board (TAB) is broadening its services to business leaders in Central Leeds.

Headquartered in Leeds, the business advisory firm has welcomed Mark Williams who has purchased TAB’s Central Leeds franchise. Mark will take over the Central Leeds territory from Dave McCartney who remains as the owner of TAB North Leeds and has successfully built peer advisory board groups in the region. Together they will further develop the TAB proposition in the wider Leeds area.

Mark, who has worked and lived in Leeds since 2001, will host regular peer board meetings for business leaders in Central Leeds, enabling them to share and seek advice on challenges and ambitions in a trusted space. Alongside this, he will provide monthly one-to-one coaching sessions, ensuring the people he works with are accountable and on track to meet their goals.

“I am thrilled to join TAB and bring my professional expertise to the vibrant business community in Central Leeds,” commented Mark Williams. “Working alongside other TAB business owners including Dave McCartney, who has established a strong TAB presence in Leeds, I look forward to driving new opportunities and helping local business owners achieve their goals. At TAB, we provide an environment where owners and key players from various sectors—logistics, manufacturing, marketing, and more—can learn and grow. They are not selling their businesses to each other; they are providing genuine guidance and support. We aim to empower them to embrace change, unlock their potential, and achieve long-term success.”

Dave McCartney and Mark Williams of The Alternative Board (TAB) outside Leeds Civic Hall.

Mark brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having enjoyed a successful career in the retail and marketing sectors. He started his professional journey on Tesco’s graduate scheme gaining experience across all sectors of the business before opting to specialise in marketing. Mark subsequently spent several years on Asda’s marketing team before joining global marketing agency giant Omnicom, where he held many senior level positions leading relationships with blue chip FMCG and retail clients, including Walmart International. Most recently, Mark spent several years developing and leading a retail marketing and media business, which was successfully sold in 2021.

After continuing to lead that business until May this year, Mark turned his attention to a new role where he could share his professional expertise. His journey with TAB began after meeting Ed Reid, TAB UK’s managing director in Leeds. Mark attended several TAB boards, gaining valuable insights about TAB and recognising the potential to make a significant impact on the local business community.

Set to qualify as an Institute of Leadership & Management Level 7 coach next month, Mark also has a passion for mentoring and is keen to use his expertise in business strategy, leadership and coaching to help others flourish:

“My focus at TAB Central Leeds is on supporting business leaders across all professions and sectors,” continued Mark. “It’s easy to assume leaders within large organisations have all the in-house support and development they need, but the reality is that everyone’s professional needs are different, and we all have skills gaps that need filling. For me, it is also about ensuring business leaders harness the right blend of professional and personal goals, ensuring a healthy, positive, and productive approach to their working lives, that delivers the best results all around.”