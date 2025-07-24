The Angel: Opening date announced for Wetherby Wetherspoons pub

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
Work is set to start before the opening of a new Wetherspoons pub in Wetherby.

The pub chain received listed building consent and a change of use for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.

An opening date of December 23, 2025 has been announced for the pub named The Angel.

It is due to take inspiration from the town’s history of horse racing, with work set to begin on Monday July 28.

The Angel: Opening date announced for Wetherby Wetherspoons pub

The Angel, on High Street, will serve customers until 1am at weekends after Leeds City Council granted a premises licence.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are delighted that development work is to start on our new pub in Wetherby."

