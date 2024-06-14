Speaking at a charity networking event in Leeds, Miss Woolford said she came face to face with a man who had relentlessly perpetrated hate towards her online at one of her fitness sessions, adding that he was "so polite” in person.

Miss Woolford, owner of North Studio, which runs gym classes at its sites in Leeds and Harrogate, won the BBC reality show in April this year but described how the two weeks following her win were “one of the worst times of my life”.

The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford

Addressing a predominantly female audience at the Pink Ladies event, organised by PR and events firm PGHL, she said: “You’re warned about it before you accept your place on The Apprentice and you’re media trained and told that you’re at risk of all sorts of things coming your way. I consider myself hard as nails but I was hounded and I really struggled.

"People were saying I was uneducated, I only won because I was blonde and I was narrow-minded because I owned a gym.

"It was really frustrating because I’ve got a degree, I’m passionate about my business and I’ve worked really hard to be where I am today.”

One troll in particular used a local news website to leave a stream of hateful comments.

"There were a lot of articles about me on this website during my time on The Apprentice and this guy would always comment about how thick and stupid I was. He absolutely went for me,” Miss Woolford said. “I’d message back but I was never rude.”

She added: "This morning, I was in the gym and I saw a person’s name that I recognised on my class list. Halfway through the class I realised it was the same person. I cross referenced it later and it was definitely him.

"This guy was so polite and said to me after the class: “I loved that”.

"I turned a troll into a customer. My troll paid me and contributed to the revenue of my business.”

