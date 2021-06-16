The Bay Horse pub in Farsley reopens following refurbishment

The Bay Horse in Farsley, Leeds.

The Craft Union Pub Company has refurbished The Bay Horse on Town Street.

The layout of the pub has been updated and the design and furnishings have been improved with the introduction of carpets and a brand-new colour scheme.

The Bay Horse has also upgraded audio-visual equipment for improved sports and entertainment facilities.

The Bay Horse's beer garden.

Mr and Mrs Henfrey joined Craft Union in October 2020, with Mr Henfrey joining from nearby St. Gemma’s Hospice and Mrs Henfrey from the Old Hatte pub in Huddersfield.

The pub has reopened with social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning regimes in place.

Mr Henfrey said: “Kay and I are delighted to be here in The Bay Horse. It is a brilliant pub at the heart of Leeds and we’re dedicated to doing all we can to give back to the local community.

"My focus has always been helping the community, so to work with a company like Craft Union with its values so deeply ingrained in serving the communities it operates in, is just fantastic.

"I’m also incredibly happy that we can continue to support St Gemma’s Hospice too, and we’ll be continuing to raise money to help sustain the amazing work that it does.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our team and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our pub.”

---

