The Beaconsfield Arms closed in July to start an extensive refurbishment with the pub upgrading a number of its facilities.

Located on Flamborough Road, the refurbishment has seen the pub undergo a complete refresh with contemporary décor being added to help fuel what the team described as the venue’s “warm and welcoming atmosphere”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new pool table and dart board have also been added to the pub.

Left to right: Oliver Moody Operator of The Beaconsfield Arms, with Matt Parkinson, regional manager and Tony Moody, operator.

Oliver Moody and Tony Moody, operators of The Beaconsfield Arms, said: “We cannot wait to welcome back locals to our new look pub, with the transition to Craft Union marking an exciting new chapter for us.

“We believe the refurbishments have enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere while developing the community feel of the pub, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the renovations.”

As part of the work completed, the pub will now have major sports channels such as Sky Sports and TNT. A large TV screen has also been installed in the pub’s outdoor area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, September 14, as part of its launch weekend, the pub will host “night at the movies” themed event where locals are invited to dress as their favourite film star, with DJs playing late into the night.

A “Sunday Funday” event will also take place the following day, with family fun and games occurring throughout the day including a music quiz.

A spokesperson for the pub added: “An enticing new range of cask ales has helped further improve the pub’s beverage offering with a rotating range of casks ensuring beer lovers will always have something new and appealing to try from their local.