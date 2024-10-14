‘The beating heart of Leeds’ LGBTQIA+ nightlife’: Popular Queens Court venue reopens after major £249,000 refurb

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has also opened a new club above the site, titled Pride, which will host regular DJ sets and drag performances.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “Stonegate Group has poured a huge £249,000 investment into the heart of Leeds’ Freedom Quarter, and Queens Court is ready to party once again.

"After a stunning refurbishment, this beloved LGBTQIA+ venue has reopened with a fresh new look and a fantastic line-up of events, ready to serve its vibrant community for years to come.

“Queens Court has always been a cornerstone of the Leeds community, supporting local initiatives like Leeds Pride, Mesmac and Angels of Freedom. And with exciting events on the horizon and regular partnerships, it’s safe to say this iconic venue will continue to be a proud supporter of local causes.”

The firm added that the “entire venue” had been transformed as part of the refurbishment, including the building’s historic courtyard.

Queens Court will now be open seven days a week.

A spokesperson added: “From its historic courtyard setting to its newly revamped interior and dazzling exterior – complete with a HUGE mirror ball – Queens Court is looking more fabulous than ever.

“For over 25 years, this iconic venue has been the beating heart of Leeds’ LGBTQIA+ nightlife, and now it’s back, brighter and bolder with a six-figure upgrade.

"Expect to be wowed as you walk through the doors.”

Stonegate Group is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, and runs chains including Be at One and Slug & Lettuce.