The best independent Christmas shops in Yorkshire where you can support your local businesses and get into the festive spirit
Supporting local businesses is crucial, but it’s easy to buy local when there are plenty of shops selling unique and creative items.
Independent shops in Yorkshire that sell Christmas items
A Piece of Christmas
This shop is located within the Piece Hall in Halifax and is run by Frances Bournes. The inspiration behind it came when she was chatting with her family.
It first opened its doors in September 2018 and it is rated five stars on Google.
Address: Blackledge, Halifax HX1 1RE.
Cheesy Christmas Jumpers Bradford
Established in 2009 by father and son duo Paul and Mark Everett, Cheesy Christmas Jumpers was created from a passion for Christmas jumpers and cardigans.
Address: 1 Stony Lane, Bradford, BD2 2HL.
Christmas by Design
This family-owned shop was founded in 2015.
Address: Daisy Spring Works, Dun Street, Sheffield, S3 8DR.
The Christmas Shop
This shop is considered as Sheffield’s original Christmas shop, with more than 25 years of Christmas shops in Sheffield City Centre.
Address: 2 Fargate, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GJ.
Five stars on Facebook.
My Handmade Christmas
This business was born out of the uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020; two sisters set the business up to embrace their love of Christmas and to help boost their mental health and anxiety.
Address: Tower Court, Oakdale Road, Rawcliffe, York YO30 4XL.
