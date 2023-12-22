All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

The best independent Christmas shops in Yorkshire where you can support your local businesses and get into the festive spirit

There’s no better way to celebrate the festive season than to visit some of your local Christmas shops in Yorkshire that sell a variety of unique items.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
 Comment

Supporting local businesses is crucial, but it’s easy to buy local when there are plenty of shops selling unique and creative items.

Independent shops in Yorkshire that sell Christmas items

A Piece of Christmas

The Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade in the Piece Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)The Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade in the Piece Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
The Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade in the Piece Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

This shop is located within the Piece Hall in Halifax and is run by Frances Bournes. The inspiration behind it came when she was chatting with her family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It first opened its doors in September 2018 and it is rated five stars on Google.

Address: Blackledge, Halifax HX1 1RE.

Cheesy Christmas Jumpers Bradford

Established in 2009 by father and son duo Paul and Mark Everett, Cheesy Christmas Jumpers was created from a passion for Christmas jumpers and cardigans.

Address: 1 Stony Lane, Bradford, BD2 2HL.

Christmas by Design

This family-owned shop was founded in 2015.

Address: Daisy Spring Works, Dun Street, Sheffield, S3 8DR.

The Christmas Shop

This shop is considered as Sheffield’s original Christmas shop, with more than 25 years of Christmas shops in Sheffield City Centre.

Address: 2 Fargate, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GJ.

Five stars on Facebook.

My Handmade Christmas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This business was born out of the uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020; two sisters set the business up to embrace their love of Christmas and to help boost their mental health and anxiety.

Address: Tower Court, Oakdale Road, Rawcliffe, York YO30 4XL.

Related topics:YorkshireHalifaxSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.