We asked you which independent businesses in Yorkshire you love that you think everyone should be aware of - here are your answers.

Research conducted by the Federation of Small Business (FSB) on January 31, 2023 shows that independent, small businesses are key to Yorkshire’s economic growth. These family-run shops, cafes and restaurants draw tourists from far and wide to the region.

Social media has been a useful source, attracting visitors to independent businesses, as we have seen this year with the Harrogate Tea Rooms. A Facebook post helped to bring in lots of old and new customers, showing the power of word of mouth.

Here is a list of some of your favourite independent businesses based in the region.

Topstitch, Pudsey. (Pic credit: Google)

1 - Number Thirteen, Knaresborough

2 - Redgate Garage, Flixton

3 - Baldersons Ice Cream Parlour, Pickering

4 - Topstitch, Pudsey

Number Thirteen, Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Google)

5 - Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear, Goxhill

6 - Homeworks(Helmsley)

7 - Wool n Stuff Ltd, Wakefield

8 - The Hispanist, Hull

Balderson's Ice Cream Parlour, Pickering. (Pic credit: Google)

9 - Thieving Harry's, Hull

10 - The Brain Jar, Hull

11 - Trinity Market, Hull

12 - Nibble, Hull

13 - Marla's, Hull

14 - Brew, Hull

15 - Atom, Hull

16 - Furleys, Hull

17 - Plant and Paint, Hull

18 - Middleton Post Office Tea Parlour

19 - High Ridings Travel, Batley

20 - Moranis,Thorne

21 - Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Malton

22 - Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Malton

23 - Puckett's Pickles, York

24 - Sloemotion Distillery, York

25 - The Pumpkin Patch Produce, Driffield

26 - Gifts Arena, Leeds

27 - Wimberry Arts & Crafts, Sheffield

28 - Zebra Jewellery Ltd, Holmfirth

29 - Patterson's, Sheffield

30 - The Paddock Pods at Homeland, Driffield

31 - Yorkshire Cottage Joinery, Leeds

32 - Help Locks, Leeds

33 - Robertshaws Farm Shop, Bradford

34 - Hawksbys, Haworth

35 - Best Kept Secret Clothing, Harrogate

36 - F Waites & Sons, Driffield

37 - The Little Book Emporium, Driffield

38 - Staal Smokehouse, Hull

39 - The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon

40 - The Yummy Yank, Leeds

41 - Thornton's Bakehouse & Butchers Ltd, York

42 - Charlie & Ivy's, Malton

43 - Pantry in the Paddock, York

44 - Holistic Kitchen, York

45 - Wild Floral Couture, York

46 - Libations Rum, Leeds

47 - Anna's Happy Trotters, Richmond