Research conducted by the Federation of Small Business (FSB) on January 31, 2023 shows that independent, small businesses are key to Yorkshire’s economic growth. These family-run shops, cafes and restaurants draw tourists from far and wide to the region.
Social media has been a useful source, attracting visitors to independent businesses, as we have seen this year with the Harrogate Tea Rooms. A Facebook post helped to bring in lots of old and new customers, showing the power of word of mouth.
Here is a list of some of your favourite independent businesses based in the region.
1 - Number Thirteen, Knaresborough
2 - Redgate Garage, Flixton
3 - Baldersons Ice Cream Parlour, Pickering
4 - Topstitch, Pudsey
5 - Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear, Goxhill
6 - Homeworks(Helmsley)
7 - Wool n Stuff Ltd, Wakefield
8 - The Hispanist, Hull
9 - Thieving Harry's, Hull
10 - The Brain Jar, Hull
11 - Trinity Market, Hull
12 - Nibble, Hull
13 - Marla's, Hull
14 - Brew, Hull
15 - Atom, Hull
16 - Furleys, Hull
17 - Plant and Paint, Hull
18 - Middleton Post Office Tea Parlour
19 - High Ridings Travel, Batley
20 - Moranis,Thorne
21 - Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Malton
22 - Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Malton
23 - Puckett's Pickles, York
24 - Sloemotion Distillery, York
25 - The Pumpkin Patch Produce, Driffield
26 - Gifts Arena, Leeds
27 - Wimberry Arts & Crafts, Sheffield
28 - Zebra Jewellery Ltd, Holmfirth
29 - Patterson's, Sheffield
30 - The Paddock Pods at Homeland, Driffield
31 - Yorkshire Cottage Joinery, Leeds
32 - Help Locks, Leeds
33 - Robertshaws Farm Shop, Bradford
34 - Hawksbys, Haworth
35 - Best Kept Secret Clothing, Harrogate
36 - F Waites & Sons, Driffield
37 - The Little Book Emporium, Driffield
38 - Staal Smokehouse, Hull
39 - The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon
40 - The Yummy Yank, Leeds
41 - Thornton's Bakehouse & Butchers Ltd, York
42 - Charlie & Ivy's, Malton
43 - Pantry in the Paddock, York
44 - Holistic Kitchen, York
45 - Wild Floral Couture, York
46 - Libations Rum, Leeds
47 - Anna's Happy Trotters, Richmond
48 - Mesi Graphix, York