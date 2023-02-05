News you can trust since 1754
The best Yorkshire independent businesses that people from the region want everyone to know about including farm shops, cafes and restaurants

We asked you which independent businesses in Yorkshire you love that you think everyone should be aware of - here are your answers.

By Liana Jacob
2 minutes ago

Research conducted by the Federation of Small Business (FSB) on January 31, 2023 shows that independent, small businesses are key to Yorkshire’s economic growth. These family-run shops, cafes and restaurants draw tourists from far and wide to the region.

Social media has been a useful source, attracting visitors to independent businesses, as we have seen this year with the Harrogate Tea Rooms. A Facebook post helped to bring in lots of old and new customers, showing the power of word of mouth.

Here is a list of some of your favourite independent businesses based in the region.

Topstitch, Pudsey. (Pic credit: Google)

1 - Number Thirteen, Knaresborough

2 - Redgate Garage, Flixton

3 - Baldersons Ice Cream Parlour, Pickering

4 - Topstitch, Pudsey

Number Thirteen, Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Google)

5 - Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear, Goxhill

6 - Homeworks(Helmsley)

7 - Wool n Stuff Ltd, Wakefield

8 - The Hispanist, Hull

Balderson's Ice Cream Parlour, Pickering. (Pic credit: Google)
9 - Thieving Harry's, Hull

10 - The Brain Jar, Hull

11 - Trinity Market, Hull

12 - Nibble, Hull

13 - Marla's, Hull

14 - Brew, Hull

15 - Atom, Hull

16 - Furleys, Hull

17 - Plant and Paint, Hull

18 - Middleton Post Office Tea Parlour

19 - High Ridings Travel, Batley

20 - Moranis,Thorne

21 - Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Malton

22 - Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Malton

23 - Puckett's Pickles, York

24 - Sloemotion Distillery, York

25 - The Pumpkin Patch Produce, Driffield

26 - Gifts Arena, Leeds

27 - Wimberry Arts & Crafts, Sheffield

28 - Zebra Jewellery Ltd, Holmfirth

29 - Patterson's, Sheffield

30 - The Paddock Pods at Homeland, Driffield

31 - Yorkshire Cottage Joinery, Leeds

32 - Help Locks, Leeds

33 - Robertshaws Farm Shop, Bradford

34 - Hawksbys, Haworth

35 - Best Kept Secret Clothing, Harrogate

36 - F Waites & Sons, Driffield

37 - The Little Book Emporium, Driffield

38 - Staal Smokehouse, Hull

39 - The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon

40 - The Yummy Yank, Leeds

41 - Thornton's Bakehouse & Butchers Ltd, York

42 - Charlie & Ivy's, Malton

43 - Pantry in the Paddock, York

44 - Holistic Kitchen, York

45 - Wild Floral Couture, York

46 - Libations Rum, Leeds

47 - Anna's Happy Trotters, Richmond

48 - Mesi Graphix, York

