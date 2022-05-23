Owner of Yorkshire deli and village shop urges customers to support independent businesses during 'rough time'

Louise Smith has run The Jug and Bottle in a former schoolroom in Bubwith, near Selby, since 2002.

Originally a stockist of gins, wines, ciders, cakes, chocolates, hampers and luxury items, in 2020 she began to sell household goods, bread, milk and fruit and vegetables as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, she has pointed out to supporters that the margins on products such as bleach are tiny when wages and credit card fees are factored in.

Louise Smith marks The Jug and Bottle's 10th birthday in 2012

She has urged customers to buy essential items locally rather than spend their money in supermarkets.

In an email, she said: "We all feel incredibly despondent at the moment. But the comforting thing is, it's not just us. It's quiet everywhere.

"I totally understand the media loves a good misery story and the more they tell you it's rubbish, the more you believe them, but please don't forget to shop local, shop with us, shop with other local, independent shops and producers. We are incredibly grateful to you lovely customers who do come in and spend when you can.

"If you can make one switch a week for something we sell rather than give that dosh to the supermarket, it really, really does make a huge difference to us here and in turn, to people we buy from.

"We carry lots of basic grocery items. The fresh fruit and veg room is topped up daily. We carry milk and other dairy too.

"Yes, we have high-end luxury, but at the start of Covid, I took this business in another direction to help support the local community.

"On a 70p bottle of Happy Shopper bleach our gross profit is 26p. After the card machine has been used to pay for it, that shrinks to 8p. I need to sell an awful lot of bleach to cover an hour's pay (above the Living Wage as we work hard at giving polite, friendly and informed service here), plus the electricity, insurance, credit card machine company, accountant, licences, waste disposal, training needed and so on.

"Please use and abuse us as often as you can. We love seeing you in here and sharing our little dream. Please take a minute to think of how many small businesses you use.

"Think of how you personally make a difference to those businesses. Family-run, local employees, facilities local to you making it a better place to live, local suppliers.

"The big guys are there too but us little ones need your support more than ever to survive. It hasn't been a great start this year, but I've 20 years of building up this business and the blessing of a wide customer base. Speaking to others, locally, they are having a rough time too and suspect a few casualties before Christmas