The best paid legal jobs in Leeds

Have your say

Leeds is one of the nation’s top legal destinations, home to hundreds of firms ranging from small scale operations to international operators.

The sector has been the fastest growing city of any major legal centre in the UK this decade, surpassing the City of London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

ADOBE STOCK'close up of a business woman analyzing business graphs on digital tablet

Read more: Leeds is the fastest growing legal centre

Read more: Technology has had the biggest impact on the Leeds legal sector

In 2015 alone it added 1,500 jobs.

We took a look through advertisements placed for vacant roles on Indeed.co.uk for the best paying roles currently on offer.

Business people shaking hands, finishing up a meeting. Picture: Adobe Stock

They are all added via recruitment agencies and are for highly senior positions with global players who have operations and projects in Leeds.

Corporate Commercial Legal Director via JMC Legal Recruitment

JMC is seeking to provide a global law firm with a corporate commercial legal director to work on what it calls an “exciting pioneering project in Leeds.

It wants to hire a corporate or a corporate commercial solicitor who is looking to work on intra-group complex matters for” one of the largest companies in the world”.

The firm in question has revenues of £30bn and employes 240,000 worldwide.

The role is for a legal director to develop and deliver technical advice and senior supervision on delivery.

The recruiter promises that the role “will give you the platform to be part of something of big”.

The salary for the role is between £100,000 and £170,000 a year.

Corporate Solicitor / Legal Director with BCL

This role is required to pioneer the development of the corporate and commercial legal team in Leeds.

BCL has said it wants to appoint an experienced corporate solicitor to help develop a Leeds-based team of corporate and commercial solicitors.

The hire is at director level and will allow for a partnership to be offered in the short to medium term.

It offers a salary of £100,000 to £140,000.

Construction Partner with Michael Page

The recruiter wants to find a construction partner for a well known international legal firm with offices across the world.

It ideally wishes to find someone working in the Leeds market or with ties to it.

The firm is question is rated by the legal directories for construction work.

It is ideally looking for someone working as a construction partner specialising in contentious work.

The salary on offer is between £125,000 and £170,000 a year.

Legal Director with Michael Page

The recruitment company is working with a firm that wishes to appoint a legal director or senior corporate lawyer in Leeds.

The businesses is in the midst of creating a corporate and commercial team across the UK that will use technology and know how to deliver its services.

Candidates who have experience handling large corporate deals and who have ties for Leeds are those who Michael Page will be looking for.

The salary on offer is between £90,000 and £130,000 a year.

Corporate Partner with SaccoMann

The recruiter is working for a firm that is looking to recruit someone at partner level who is keen on funding more independence in his or her working practices.

The company wants someone who will lead the team in Leeds and operate within the middle market.

As a firm that handles decent sized deals it prides itself on offering flexibility that some of the larger firms are unable to offer.

The salary on offer is between £85,000 and £130,000.