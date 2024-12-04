The Bigger Boat welcomes three new crew members amid continued growth

Integrated marketing agency The Bigger Boat is entering an exciting new chapter of growth, marked by the addition of three new team members and several senior leadership appointments.

As part of this next phase, the business has integrated the acquired PR agency Scriba into The Bigger Boat brand and established a dedicated PR department.

The agency has bolstered its design and digital marketing capabilities with the addition of three talented professionals, including Karla Robbeson as senior designer, Rodger Dumisani as a midweight designer and Max Singh as SEO manager.

Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Karla brings nine years of expertise in layout, branding, UI, and social media content design. Her experience spans a range of B2B and B2C industries, including fintech, beauty, and eCommerce. A graphic design graduate, she believes meticulous attention to detail is what elevates a design to the next level.

Left to right - Rodger, Karla and Max

A University of Huddersfield graduate with a degree in graphic design and animation, Rodger brings six years of experience working across in-house and agency roles with brands such as Asda, McCain Foods, and Riso Gallo. Skilled in brand design and motion graphics, he has collaborated with clients across the hospitality, retail, and engineering sectors.

Meanwhile, Max Singh returns to The Bigger Boat after starting his career as a digital marketing intern at the agency in 2019. Max has since gained significant experience, progressing to SEO consultant at Manchester agency UNRVLD (formerly Kagool & Delete). Specialising in technical and on-page SEO, he will now lead SEO strategies and client campaigns at The Bigger Boat.

These hires coincide with key leadership appointments to support the agency’s growth and enhance its service offering. Emma Heslop is now commercial director, overseeing client satisfaction, retention, and profitability. Alison Croston takes on the role of director of strategy and growth, focusing on creating effective client strategies and achieving results aligned with the agency’s vision.

Carrie Webb has been appointed head of communications, managing content, PR, and social media services, and Louise Jaggar continues as operations and HR manager, ensuring efficient business processes.

The Bigger Boat has also created new roles for internal promotion within the team, including PPC and tracking manager, junior social media manager, and digital account manager, allowing team members to specialise in key areas and deliver outstanding results for clients.

The award-winning agency was also recently recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Advertising, Media & Marketing by Great Place to Work UK, highlighting its commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative environment for its growing team.