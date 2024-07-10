North Yorkshire Council has refused a fourth bid to turn The Birch Tree Inn in Wilsill into a holiday cottage.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 110-year-old pub is a prominent landmark on the main road from Pateley Bridge to Harrogate but much of the building was converted into three holiday cottages in 2019 with the pub continuing to trade in a smaller area.

But after the pub reduced in size, planning documents say it has struggled to turn a profit despite attempts by the owner and two tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It last served customers before the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 but did not reopen.

North Yorkshire Council has refused a fourth bid to turn The Birch Tree Inn in Wilsill into a holiday cottage. Credit - Whatpub.com (date unknown)

During each of the previous refusals, the council argued the pub’s owner had not marketed it as a pub sufficiently to prove that it was no longer viable.

This is a requirement of planning law when seeking to convert community facilities such as pubs.

A cover letter was attached to the latest application which argued a “substantial period of marketing” had occurred and talks had also taken place with the local community about a potential sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the application received an objection from Pateley Bridge Town Council which claimed work to refurbish the pub had already begun. It called on the council’s planning enforcement team to investigate.

The town council, which has an advisory role in local planning applications, confirmed there was interest in Pateley Bridge to buy the pub as a community asset.

In North Yorkshire Council’s refusal notice which was published on July 4, it says a site visit took place last month which revealed the pub had already been converted into holiday accommodation despite the application claiming works had not begun.

It said a domestic kitchen and bedroom were “clearly visible” where the pub toilets and seating area were supposed to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An agent was contacted by the council about this but did not send a response.

The council judged the conversion would have made it more difficult to market as a pub.