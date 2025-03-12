The Blu fig: New café set set up by former York City footballer opens in Yorkshire’s food capital
Situated in Malton Enterprise Park, the Blu fig is run by former York City defender Andy McMillan and his family, and specialises in street food.
Mr McMillan, who made almost 500 appearances for York City between 1987 and 1999, said: “This is a tremendously exciting venture for myself and my family. We are working in partnership with our friends Sean and Sue Harrison, who own and run Malton Enterprise Park and we all believe that a successful café is exactly what the park needs.
“I feel as passionate about this project as I did about playing for York City back in the day. Malton has a reputation as the food capital of North Yorkshire and we believe the Blu fig will enhance this reputation even further. “
The new cafe will offer both an eat-in and takeaway service, with outdoor seating for the summer. Experienced Yorkshire chef Andy Lodge is set to create the café’s menu.
Mr Lodge added: The Blu fig isn’t going to be some formulaic café, it’s going to add something very special to one of the most successful business parks in North Yorkshire.”