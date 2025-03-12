Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in Malton Enterprise Park, the Blu fig is run by former York City defender Andy McMillan and his family, and specialises in street food.

Mr McMillan, who made almost 500 appearances for York City between 1987 and 1999, said: “This is a tremendously exciting venture for myself and my family. We are working in partnership with our friends Sean and Sue Harrison, who own and run Malton Enterprise Park and we all believe that a successful café is exactly what the park needs.

“I feel as passionate about this project as I did about playing for York City back in the day. Malton has a reputation as the food capital of North Yorkshire and we believe the Blu fig will enhance this reputation even further. “

Former York City footballer, Andy McMillan, has set up a new café in Malton with his family. Photo shows left to right: Max McMillan with his father, York City legend, Andy McMillan. Photo by Visualmediauk.

The new cafe will offer both an eat-in and takeaway service, with outdoor seating for the summer. Experienced Yorkshire chef Andy Lodge is set to create the café’s menu.