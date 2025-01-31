The Botanist, Sheffield: Hundreds attend opening night party as bar and restaurant moves to new location
The Botanist, which is part of the New World Trading Company (NWTC) group, had previously been based in Leopold Square but after shutting its site there in early January has now moved to Charter Square.
It has taken over the premises previously occupied by fellow NWTC-owned brand The Furnace and on Thursday evening, hundreds of guests were invited to an opening party to mark the change before it opened to the public on Friday.
Amber Wood, managing director of NWTC, recently told CLH News that the change is part of a wider strategic restructuring by the group to focus on its flagship Botanist-branded venues.
A spokesperson said: “Locals can look forward to The Botanist’s famous hanging kebabs, botanical cocktails and signature warm cookie dough in vibrant new surroundings. Guests can expect to enjoy beautiful installations of greenery and exposed brick walls adorned with impressive hand painted artwork whilst they drink and dine.
“With a dedicated stage area, The Botanist’s resident musicians will play live every weekend; another key ingredient in helping to create a relaxed, experience-led social space, ideal for date night, family meals, after-work drinks, catch ups with friends and celebrating special occasions.”
