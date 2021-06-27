The Broadway named founding partner of Bradford's City of Culture bid

aLL ABOard: Si Cunningham, from Bradford 2025, Ian Ward, of The Broadway, and Pakeezah Zahoor, from Bradford 2025.

The shopping centre has been championing cultural activities in the city with a regular programme of events, exhibitions and art installations including a rainbow light installation last year to thank NHS and key workers for their efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway has been a supporter of Bradford’s 2025 ambitions since the city announced its intention to bid last year.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “The Broadway is delighted to be a Founding Partner in the Bradford 2025 Bid.

“A successful bid would showcase Bradford as the culturally diverse, exciting and youthful city it is, plus our flourishing arts scene and inspiring heritage sites would receive the recognition they deserve to in turn, drive visitors to the region.

“Winning the bid would be a huge boost to Bradford and the surrounding region; from significantly increasing the job market, to boosting the city’s hospitality and retail sector and supporting the wider economy’s recovery following the pandemic.”

Bradford will join other bidding cities from around the UK in submitting their official intention to bid on July 19.

Six longlisted cities will be announced in September 2021, and then a final shortlist of three cities will be revealed in March 2022.

Pakeezah Zahoor, programme and community co-ordinator at Bradford 2025, said: “We are thrilled to welcome The Broadway, Bradford as a Founding Partner for the Bradford 2025 Bid.

"The centre not only brings together people from Bradford and beyond, but through its cultural and charitable activities it celebrates what makes the district so distinctive and this chimes perfectly with our bid campaign.”

