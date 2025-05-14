The Buck Inn: Famous Yorkshire Dales attraction in picturesque Malham joins Thwaites
Pub company Thwaites has purchased The Buck Inn, in Malham, which dates from 1874.
A spokesman said: “The spectacular setting of Malham and its gorges and limestone pavements has attracted national praise and featured on Julia Bradbury’s ‘Best walks with a view’ TV series and Adrian Edmondson’s documentary ‘The Dales’”.
The addition of The Buck takes Thwaites’ portfolio of managed pubs with rooms and hotels to 23, with The Buck becoming its second site in Malham. The Lister Arms is also owned by the company, as well as The Red Lion in nearby Burnsall, The Golden Lion in Settle, the Harts Head in Giggleswick and The Gamecock in Austwick.
The spokesman added: “The Grade II listed dog-friendly inn will continue to trade as normal, providing home cooked food, using local, fresh seasonal produce in one of the busiest spots in the Dales.”
Commenting on the purchase, Rick Bailey, Chairman of Thwaites, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our growing family of hotels and inns, and delighted to bring The Buck in Malham on board. We have been after this pub for over a decade and have huge confidence that we can capitalise on the existing success of The Lister Arms in Malham.
“The Buck has tremendous heritage and character and with a bit of investment it will become another firm favourite with visitors to Malham in what has become a walking mecca of the north.”
Nearby attractions include Malham Cove, Gordale Scar, Janet’s Foss and Malham Tarn.