The CAHM Collective helping to drive forward progress on UK net zero

Ahead of COP 29 next week, local business The CAHM Collective has taken measures to make sure it is one of the small businesses helping to drive progress in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.

Small businesses are crucial in the journey to achieving Net Zero goals, proving an opportunity to implement changes and innovation from the ground up. The CAHM Collective serves as inspiration for existing or aspiring business owners, of any age and at any stage of their sustainability journey.

Leeds-based The CAHM Collective was founded by Amy Hogarth, starting as a lockdown hobby and giving her something to focus on while going through a challenging time. Having previously made candles, and with an entrepreneurial spirit shining through, Amy began selling her products to neighbours. Products include candles, diffusers, wax melts and more. These are all cruelty free, use sustainably sourced materials, and are vegan friendly.

Amy is also passionate about supporting people and the planet through her business, with a portion of the profits going to a mental health charity. She noticed her products were proving increasingly popular as she began regularly attending artisan craft fairs and set up a website.

The CAHM Collective

In October 2022, Amy quit her full-time job with the support of her manager who knew she had a passion for the products and a desire to be self-employed. Two years on, The CAHM Collective boasts over 100 UK stockists of its products, as well as having an ecommerce site that reaches all corners of the world.

Since receiving a £15,000 Start Up Loan via the programme’s Business Support Partner, Business Enterprise Fund, Amy has sought a larger premises, recently moving from Baildon to Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, which provides an inspirational commercial and cultural space within the popular city. The funding also supported Amy in improving internal processes, resulting in the business being able to fulfil an order from upmarket retailer, Booths.

With Start Up Loans’ support, Amy is continuing to grow the business, with plans to create jobs for local people, continue giving back to charities and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Amy Hogarth, founder of The CAHM Collective, said: “I always had a dream to be self-employed, and when the pandemic hit, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to take what had previously been a hobby full time.

“I wanted to have a real-life impact on people and promote the importance of having positive mental health and wellbeing, and that’s exactly what we do through our products – it’s all about self-care and taking time to look after yourself. It’s so important that we are supporting people and the planet as well, so we have worked hard to ensure our products are made using sustainably sourced materials where possible and are vegan friendly and cruelty free.

“The Start Up Loan has been vital in supporting our move to Sunny Bank Mills. We started to outgrow our previous space, so used the loan to move to somewhere that would support the future growth we’re on track to achieve. Not only that, but we’re among like-minded businesses, and can’t wait to share our message with some new faces.

“The funding also supported us to improve our processes, enabling us to become a supplier to our first large multiple retailer - Booth’s, which is helping to get our products seen far and wide.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank commented: “It is our firm belief that by providing access to financing, we are not only fostering innovation but also empowering individuals to create sustainable enterprises that contribute positively to our economy and society.

“The CAHM Collective exemplifies our commitment. Amy has now established a thriving, eco-conscious business, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Start Up Loans programme.

“This success story is a testament to the potential that lies within underserved groups, and it is our privilege to help unlock this potential. Our dedication to inclusivity in lending is plain to see, and we will continue to champion the dreams of aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation.”

Smaller businesses can find a wealth of independent and impartial information to support their transition to net zero via the British Business Bank’s Finance Hub.

The British Business Bank’s 2021 Smaller businesses and the transition to net zero report found that smaller businesses account for around half of UK business greenhouse gas emissions.