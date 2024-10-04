The clock is ticking for the UK property sector on net zero progress: Martin McKervey

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t take my word for it, that’s the conclusion of the UK Environmental Audit Committee’s report titled ‘Building to net zero: costing carbon in construction’.

We clearly need a fundamental reassessment of investment priorities, recognising the role property and real estate has to play in addressing our environmental challenges.

We saw fantastic examples of sustainable buildings and developments at the recent South Yorkshire property awards held in Sheffield.

Martin McKervey shares his expert insight

I am proud to say that AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham, was voted Sustainable Development of the Year.

There were also other great examples of excellence, including the ‘Outstanding Development of the Year’, Heart of the City, Sheffield, a £470m investment by Sheffield City Council in the mixed-use development scheme which is transforming the city and the district between The Moor, Fargate and the Devonshire Quarter.

An important aspect of Heart of the City is Elshaw House, which captures the spirit of sustainable innovation and reflects the environmental, social and governance standards, credentials and sense of ambition of those that occupy the building.

Here we have two great examples, but this is just not enough. Global warming is crisis already under way for the planet and a crisis waiting to happen for the property sector: the clock is indeed ticking.

The ESG data intelligence firm, Deepki, found in a major international survey that up to 20 per cent of real estate portfolios were at risk of becoming stranded assets in the next three years due to poor energy performance.

Deepki’s CEO and co-founder, Vincent Bryant, says: “ESG criteria will increasingly influence property valuation. The industry is already seeing the impact of brown discounting, with access to capital becoming increasingly difficult where ESG performance falls short.”

Property experts need to take the lead by using low carbon materials and to produce more efficient, low-carbon designs, and to bring their clients along with them. We need to do this in advance of the long-waited for whole-life carbon assessments (WLCAs), which are predicted to have a significant role to play in delivering decarbonisation across the sector.

In this respect the AESSEAL Betterworld.Solutions knowledge-sharing project, started in Yorkshire but now with international support, is a good example to follow as it encourages industry from all sectors to exchange information and create their own environmentally friendly investment policy.

Is there room for the property sector in a Betterworld? I might suggest there is.

The built environment touches all aspects of our lives, encompassing the buildings and factories we live and work in. Let us be rightly proud of the Factory for the Future, at the forefront of manufacturing and engineering in Rotherham and of Elshaw House, at the forefront of commercial development in Sheffield…but the clock is still ticking and we have much to do.