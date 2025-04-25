The Compleat Food Group partners with York-based AgriSound

The Compleat Food Group (TCFG), the company behind household food brands such as Pork Farms, Wall’s Pastry and Squeaky Bean, is aiming to transform its green space management and improve biodiversity across its sites through a strategic partnership with bioacoustics trailblazers, AgriSound. Leading innovators in ecosystem management and pollinator monitoring technology, the initiative with AgriSound will enable TCFG to assess and enhance its impact on pollinator populations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

As part of TCFG’s comprehensive nature strategy, AgriSound will deploy its advanced monitoring devices across a variety of habitats within TCFG’s estate, including grasslands, wildflower meadows, woodlands, and rewilded areas. These devices will provide real-time data on pollinator activity, enabling TCFG to evaluate the effectiveness of its landscaping efforts and make informed decisions to support biodiversity.

“At The Compleat Food Group, we believe that food should make you feel good. Our journey isn’t just about the meals we create, but the impact we have on people, the planet, and the communities around us,” said David Moore, group head of ESG. “Partnering with AgriSound allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to monitor and enhance biodiversity across our estates, aligning with our commitment to become a net-zero business across scope 1, 2, and 3 by 2040.”

AgriSound’s innovative approach combines acoustic technology with environmental sensors to monitor pollinator activity and biodiversity. This partnership will not only provide insights into the current state of pollinator populations within TCFG’s estates but also guide future landscaping and conservation efforts.

“We are excited to collaborate with The Compleat Food Group in its efforts to promote biodiversity,” said Casey Woodward, founder of AgriSound. “Our technology is designed to provide actionable insights into pollinator activity, helping organisations like TCFG make data-driven decisions to support and enhance natural ecosystems.”

This initiative aligns with TCFG’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, which include a commitment to nature and biodiversity. By integrating AgriSound’s monitoring solutions, TCFG aims to create a model for sustainable land management that can be extended across its supply chain sites over time.