The Cross Scythes: 100-year-old Totley pub set to re-open after major refurb
Totley-based The Cross Scythes closed its doors in January 2025, since which time an extensive refurbishment has been under way.
The history of The Cross Scythes goes back to 1818, when it was opened by local farmer and scythe maker, Samuel Hopkinson.
Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.
“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes. It’s set to be led by a great team.”
The Northern Collective already has a portfolio of local hospitality and leisure businesses throughout the Peak District and Sheffield, including The Dore Bar and Grill, The Bank House and Peveril Stores and Bakery.