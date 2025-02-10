The Cross Scythes: 100-year-old Totley pub set to re-open after major refurb

A HISTORIC South Yorkshire pub is set to reopen in the first quarter of 2025 after being taken over by hospitality operator The Northern Collective.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 13:47 BST

Totley-based The Cross Scythes closed its doors in January 2025, since which time an extensive refurbishment has been under way.

The history of The Cross Scythes goes back to 1818, when it was opened by local farmer and scythe maker, Samuel Hopkinson.

Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.

The Cross Scythes, in Totley, which is shortly set to re-open following a major refurb.placeholder image
The Cross Scythes, in Totley, which is shortly set to re-open following a major refurb.

“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes. It’s set to be led by a great team.”

The Northern Collective already has a portfolio of local hospitality and leisure businesses throughout the Peak District and Sheffield, including The Dore Bar and Grill, The Bank House and Peveril Stores and Bakery.

