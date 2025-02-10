Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Totley-based The Cross Scythes closed its doors in January 2025, since which time an extensive refurbishment has been under way.

The history of The Cross Scythes goes back to 1818, when it was opened by local farmer and scythe maker, Samuel Hopkinson.

Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.

The Cross Scythes, in Totley, which is shortly set to re-open following a major refurb.

“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes. It’s set to be led by a great team.”