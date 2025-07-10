The Curve: Sheffield-based software consultancy expands into Leeds with new office
The company has taken space at Platform, the tech and science hub next to Leeds train station.
The Curve co-founder and CEO, Paul Ridgway, said: "We've been building relationships in Leeds throughout the year, hosting events and engaging with the local tech community, including at the Leeds Digital Ball.
"Alina already knows the region well and brings genuine passion for connecting people and communities. Having her on the ground in Leeds means we can strengthen existing relationships and stay closely connected to the local ecosystem as we grow."
The Leeds expansion follows The Curve's 49 per cent increase in annual turnover to £1.76m, after a series of contract wins with national and international clients. The company has also said it plans to create 10 new technical roles over the next year.
The move comes as the firm also appoints Alina Eden Cornea as regional partnerships and growth lead to support the expansion.
She brings cross-sector expertise spanning chemical engineering, manufacturing, logistics, electronics and telecommunications, having started coding and 3D modelling at age 11.
Founded by Paul and James Ridgway in 2019, The Curve is based at Oxo House, a renovated Modernist landmark on Sheffield's riverside. The company has worked with over 100 organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.