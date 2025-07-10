The Curve: Sheffield-based software consultancy expands into Leeds with new office

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has taken space at Platform, the tech and science hub next to Leeds train station.

The Curve co-founder and CEO, Paul Ridgway, said: "We've been building relationships in Leeds throughout the year, hosting events and engaging with the local tech community, including at the Leeds Digital Ball.

"Alina already knows the region well and brings genuine passion for connecting people and communities. Having her on the ground in Leeds means we can strengthen existing relationships and stay closely connected to the local ecosystem as we grow."

Left to right: Paul Ridgway, Mai Mai Steele, Paul Howell and James Ridgway, in Leeds. Photo by Bruce Rollinson.

The Leeds expansion follows The Curve's 49 per cent increase in annual turnover to £1.76m, after a series of contract wins with national and international clients. The company has also said it plans to create 10 new technical roles over the next year.

The move comes as the firm also appoints Alina Eden Cornea as regional partnerships and growth lead to support the expansion.

She brings cross-sector expertise spanning chemical engineering, manufacturing, logistics, electronics and telecommunications, having started coding and 3D modelling at age 11.