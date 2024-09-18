The Data Crowds ‘Day Of Data’ Returns To This Years Leeds Digital Festival

Leeds based data group, The Data Crowd, are bringing their community of data experts to Leeds Digital Festival once again with their ‘Day Of Data’, under this year's theme ‘2024 - An AI Odyssey’.

Their annual festival of data brings together a host of expert speakers from organisations such as Microsoft, ITV, NHS Digital, Network Rail, Vodafone and the Information Commissioner's Office. The event shines a light towards Leeds as a leader in the UK Data landscape.

Embracing the AI takeover, the event aims to cut through the noise and dispel any AI myths, as more and more businesses are adopting AI throughout their operations. In fact, a January 2024 Gartner poll reported that nearly two-thirds of organisations are using GenAI across multiple business units, which is an impressive 19% increase since September 2023.

The event will be covering a range of leading topics, including AI regulations, blockers to AI adaption and the technology that is driving the movement, as well as wisdom from female trailblazers within the industry.

The event will be managed by Oakland, one of Leeds leading data consultancies in partnership with Flutter. Oakland’s very own insights group, ‘The Data Crowd’, are a unique and inclusive community providing a secure space for Data professionals to share ideas and experiences, build relationships, and learn from industry experts. The Data Crowd runs regular in person meetings across the UK, as well as webinars and data-surgeries, and interested participants can join through LinkedIn.

Nicola Thomson, Head Of Marketing at Oakland shares her excitement for the event: “Leeds Digital Festival is The Data Crowd’s flagship event of the year. Oakland have always been passionate about sharing our expertise and creating an inclusive community in which everyone from students through to senior data leaders can take part. This year we are thrilled to be joined by so many industry leaders to talk about one of the hottest topics in data today”.