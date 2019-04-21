The Data Shed expands office as growth in staff continues

Data services company The Data Shed has expanded its offices in Leeds to accommodate its growing numbers of staff.

The Leeds-based business, which had six staff three years ago, is projected to have 46 employees by the end of the year as it services clients including Australian airline Qantas and national gambling self-exclusion service GAMSTOP.

Leeds MP Hilary Benn opened the expanded office as The Data Shed took another floor of Mabgate Mills to accommodate the expansion in staff numbers.

The business was established in 2014 by chief technology officer Ed Thewlis and CEO Anna Sutton and provides data consultancy services.

Ms Sutton said: “We’re really pleased to be working with a number of great clients, offering bespoke data consultancy and products. We’re even more pleased to be able to employ so many talented people and becoming a fast-growing part of the Leeds tech sector. This year, we took on our first two graduates from the Northcoders coding academy, offering them their first jobs in tech. We’re looking forward to bringing in more new talent as we continue to grow.”

Data has been in the headlines in recent months with the advent of new regulations.

This has led to businesses giving data more thought, Mr Thewlis says. “Right now for us it’s really exciting in that businesses have really started to become data savvy because they realise that they are responsible more than anything else for the data that they hold.”

Mr Benn said: “The tech sector is a really important and growing part of the Leeds economy, offering well-paid jobs to tens of thousands of people. Tech jobs can also provide a route into employment for young people from all parts of Leeds and I hope we continue to see growth of companies such as The Data Shed.”