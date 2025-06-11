Hull’s popular aquarium and maritime museum The Deep has now welcomed its 10 millionth visitor as it continues to teach the public about the city’s vast history.

The Deep opened its doors in 2002 and has since been attracting 450,000 people to the museum every year.

It was founded as part of a regeneration project headed by Hull City Council’s David Gemel, who died in 2024, and Colin Brown, who were passionate about putting Hull on the map.

The Deep’s goal is to encourage conservation and education and has recently welcomed its 10 millionth visitor.

The figure comprises daily visitors as well as from groups and educational visits every year to take part in workshops and self-guided tours.

The aquarium receives no ongoing government funding and is dependent on ticket sales and used to carry out its education, conservation and research work.

The visitor attraction marked the milestone by awarding the first 10 visitors of the day an exclusive VIP experience voucher to be redeemed on another date of their choice.

Every visitor welcomed through the doors on the day also received a mini marine-themed cuddly toy to take home as a souvenir.

Chief executive officer at The Deep, Katy Duke, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to have reached this significant milestone.

“It’s because of our visitors that ensure we are able to carry out vital research and conservation work, and it’s great to be able to give back.

“Each visit helps support our mission, to create a deeper understanding and enjoyment of the world’s oceans and inspire positive change for their survival.